ATENTO S.A.

(ATTO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/05 04:10:00 pm
8.3562 USD   -3.95%
08:39aATENTO S A : Second Quarter 2020 Presentation
PU
05:15aATENTO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05ATENTO S A : Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results
PR
Atento S A : Second Quarter 2020 Presentation

08/06/2020 | 08:39am EDT

Atento

Fiscal 2020

Second Quarter Results

Investor Relations Shay Chor shay.chor@atento.com

Fernando Schneider fernando.schneider@atento.com

Forward-looking statements

This presentation has been prepared by Atento. The information contained in this presentation is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. This presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue", the negative thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience and on our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you consider this presentation, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from the information set forth herein are included in the reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We refer you to those reports for additional detail, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Because of these factors, we caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this presentation after the date of this presentation.

The historical and projected financial information in this presentation includes financial information that is not presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). We refer to these measures as "non-GAAP financial measurers." The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS.

Additional information about Atento can be found at www.atento.com.

Second Quarter 2020 Key Highlights

Carlos López-Abadía, CEO

1 Effective and Timely Response to COVID-19

WAHA

64,000

Recruited, Onboarded and

(60% of agents)

Initially Trained Online

~80%

Delivery Capacity

+97.5%

4

2

Normalized Revenues & EBITDA; Strong Cash Generation

Solid Recovery Throughout the Quarter

Revenues in Constant Currency

EBITDA in Constant Currency

+32%

EBITDA Margin in Constant Currency

Q2 EBITDA vs. LY

2019

2020

Jan/20

Feb/20 Mar/20 Apr/20 May/20 Jun/20

Jan/20 Feb/20 Mar/20 Apr/20 May/20

Jun/20

Jan-20Feb-20

Mar-20Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Free

Operating

Cash Flow

Cash Flow

˜$44M

˜$51M

In 2Q20

In 2Q20

(*) $80 million in revolvers

5

3 Solid Commercial Activity

Sales

20New Clients

(6M20)

28% High Growth Industries

Pipeline

52% Next Generation Services

+30%

In 2Q20

6

4 Three Horizon Plan Driving Higher Performance

Multisector Revenue Growing ~2x the market

New-in-Year

(YoY Growth)

8.4%

7.7%

+21% Revenue

7.3%

4.6%

5.2%

5.9%

(6M20)

+54%

1Q

2019

2020

6M

2Q

US Revenue

Growth

Run Rate EBITDA Margin Growth

+3.3pp

+3.6pp

Q219 Q220

11.4%

10.0%

Star Performer

15.2%

13.9%

14.7%

13.8%

14.3%

10.1%

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 YTD 2019 YTD 2020

7

5 New Shareholders Fully Supporting Atento Team

Positioning: Keep positioning Atento as one of the world's

most relevant and innovative Customer Experience and

BPO providers

Shareholders' Structure as of June 30, 2020

Strategy: Significant support of Three Horizon Plan and its

execution

Financial: Near-term priorities are reducing cost structure,

refinancing debt and improving capital structure to unlock

7%

25%

31%

HPS

GIC

Farallon

value for equity holders

22%

Free-float

15%

Treasury Shares

3

New Shareholders:

4

New Board

2

Year lockup

HPS, GIC and Farallon

Members

plan1

(1) HPS, GIC and Farallon have each agreed to certain transfer restrictions with regards to their Atento shares for a period of 24 months

8

from the date of completion of the transaction to acquire the shares.

Financial Results Highlights

José Azevedo, CFO

Quarter Performance

2Q20 vs 2Q19

In Constant Currency

Progressive improvement intra-quarter drove solid EBITDA recovery

Consolidated

Revenues

$314.5M

-12.1%

MS +5.2%

TEF -38.0%

EBITDA

EBITDA

$22.2M

Margin

7.1%

-33.0%

Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20

Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20

*In Constant Currency

*In Constant Currency

2019 2020

Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20

Revenues

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

Brazil

$135.2M -11.9%

$10.6M -45.2%

7.8%

MS +11.2% TEF -51.5%

Americas

$129.9M -11.4%

$14.5M -10.7%

11.2%

MS -1.6% TEF -31.7%

EMEA

$50.5M -15.7%

-0.3MN.M.

-0.5%

MS +3.2% TEF -28.1%

10

Consolidated Revenues

Further penetrating high-growth verticals

Revenue Mix

40.5%

36.7%

35.9% 35.5%

+4.5p.p. 21.8% 21.2%

Telecom

Financial

Other

1S2019

1S2020

In Constant Currency

Tech

+245%

Media & Entertainment

+68%

11

Revenue Mix

Multisector growth across all regions

6M20 vs 6M19

In Constant Currency

Consolidated

31.8%

37.2%

62.8%

68.2%

Multisector

+5.4p.p.

Brazil

22.2%

29.0%

71.0%

77.8%

Multisector

+6.8p.p.

Multisector 6M20

TEF 6M20

Americas

EMEA

34.2%

51.7%

37.9%

39.9%

62.1%

48.3%

60.1%

65.7%

MultisectorMultisector

+3.6p.p.+8.4p.p.

6M19

6M19

12

Strong Run Rate EBITDA and Margin Expansion

Rapidly overcoming Covid-19 challenge in our markets

Impact of

Pandemic

in 2Q20

in 6M20

˜$30M

˜$43M

EBITDA Margin Growth Ex-Covid impact

˜14.3%

+360bps vs 6M19

EBITDA Growth

Ex-Covid impact

+36% compared

to normalized 6M19 EBITDA

Run Rate EBITDA Growth YoY

46.4%

29.3%

6.5%

3.3%

-0.7%

-30.7%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

13

New Cost Savings Program

Right-sizing, implementation of shared services, ZBB and WAHA model reducing cost structure

Annualized

Already

Cost Savings

Implemented

˜$80M

˜$47M

Cost Savings Program

21%

50%

29%

Variable Operational Costs

SG&A

Fixed Operational Costs

14

Positive Cash Flow

From Additional Working Capital Improvements

Free Cash

Overdue

DSO*

Flow

Collections

reduction

˜$44M

˜$10M

-4 days

In 2Q20

In 2Q20

DPO

˜$27M

˜$30M

improvement

In 6M20

In 6M20

+13 days

Cash

Capex

2.7%

of revenues YTD

(*) Normalized DSO, excluding revenue anticipation and factoring

15

Strong Liquidity

With Leverage Under Control

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$207M

~$80 million from existing revolvers

Debt Payment Schedule

501.5

67.2

26.4

3.7

0.5

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Net Debt

$524M

-8.2% vs 2019

Net Leverage

3.3x 3.3x 3.9x 3.7x 4.0x

572 565 596 564 526

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Net Debt

Net Debt / EBITDA

Note: $ in millions @ Current FX as of June 2020

16

Thank you

investors.atento.com

Disclaimer

Atento SA published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 12:38:07 UTC
