Atento S A : Second Quarter 2020 Presentation

Atento
Fiscal 2020
Second Quarter Results
Second Quarter 2020 Key Highlights
Carlos López-Abadía, CEO
1 Effective and Timely Response to COVID-19
WAHA
|
64,000
|
Recruited, Onboarded and
|
(60% of agents)
|
Initially Trained Online
~80%
Delivery Capacity
+97.5%
|
2
|
Normalized Revenues & EBITDA; Strong Cash Generation
|
|
|
|
|
Solid Recovery Throughout the Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues in Constant Currency
|
EBITDA in Constant Currency
|
+32%
|
EBITDA Margin in Constant Currency
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 EBITDA vs. LY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Jan/20
|
Feb/20 Mar/20 Apr/20 May/20 Jun/20
|
Jan/20 Feb/20 Mar/20 Apr/20 May/20
|
Jun/20
|
Jan-20Feb-20
|
Mar-20Apr-20
|
May-20
|
Jun-20
|
|
|
Free
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow
|
|
Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
˜$44M
|
|
˜$51M
|
|
|
|
|
|
In 2Q20
|
|
In 2Q20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) $80 million in revolvers
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Solid Commercial Activity
Sales
20New Clients
(6M20)
28% High Growth Industries
52% Next Generation Services
4 Three Horizon Plan Driving Higher Performance
|
|
|
Multisector Revenue Growing ~2x the market
|
New-in-Year
|
|
(YoY Growth)
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.7%
|
+21% Revenue
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|
5.9%
|
(6M20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2019
|
2020
|
6M
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
US Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth
|
Run Rate EBITDA Margin Growth
|
|
Q219 Q220
11.4%
10.0%
Star Performer
Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 YTD 2019 YTD 2020
5 New Shareholders Fully Supporting Atento Team
|
• Positioning: Keep positioning Atento as one of the world's
|
most relevant and innovative Customer Experience and
|
BPO providers
Shareholders' Structure as of June 30, 2020
|
•
|
Strategy: Significant support of Three Horizon Plan and its
|
|
execution
|
•
|
Financial: Near-term priorities are reducing cost structure,
|
|
refinancing debt and improving capital structure to unlock
|
3
|
New Shareholders:
|
4
|
New Board
|
2
|
Year lockup
|
|
|
|
|
HPS, GIC and Farallon
|
|
Members
|
|
plan1
|
(1) HPS, GIC and Farallon have each agreed to certain transfer restrictions with regards to their Atento shares for a period of 24 months
|
8
|
from the date of completion of the transaction to acquire the shares.
|
Financial Results Highlights
José Azevedo, CFO
2Q20 vs 2Q19
In Constant Currency
Progressive improvement intra-quarter drove solid EBITDA recovery
Consolidated
Revenues
$314.5M
-12.1%
MS +5.2%
TEF -38.0%
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$22.2M
|
Margin
|
|
|
|
7.1%
|
|
|
|
-33.0%
|
|
|
Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20
|
|
Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
*In Constant Currency
|
*In Constant Currency
|
2019 2020
Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20
|
|
Revenues
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
$135.2M -11.9%
|
|
$10.6M -45.2%
|
|
7.8%
|
|
MS +11.2% TEF -51.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
$129.9M -11.4%
|
|
$14.5M -10.7%
|
|
11.2%
|
|
MS -1.6% TEF -31.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
$50.5M -15.7%
|
|
-0.3MN.M.
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
MS +3.2% TEF -28.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Revenues
Further penetrating high-growth verticals
Revenue Mix
40.5%
+4.5p.p. 21.8% 21.2%
|
Telecom
|
|
Financial
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1S2019
|
|
1S2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
In Constant Currency
Tech
+245%
Media & Entertainment
+68%
Revenue Mix
Multisector growth across all regions
6M20 vs 6M19
In Constant Currency
Consolidated
31.8%
37.2%
62.8%
68.2%
Multisector
+5.4p.p.
Brazil
22.2%
29.0%
71.0%
77.8%
Multisector
+6.8p.p.
Multisector 6M20
TEF 6M20
|
Americas
|
|
EMEA
|
|
34.2%
|
|
51.7%
|
|
|
|
37.9%
|
|
|
39.9%
|
62.1%
|
|
48.3%
|
60.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
65.7%
|
|
|
MultisectorMultisector
+3.6p.p.+8.4p.p.
6M19
6M19
12
Strong Run Rate EBITDA and Margin Expansion
Rapidly overcoming Covid-19 challenge in our markets
Impact of
Pandemic
|
in 2Q20
|
in 6M20
|
˜$30M
|
˜$43M
EBITDA Margin Growth Ex-Covid impact
˜14.3%
+360bps vs 6M19
EBITDA Growth
Ex-Covid impact
+36% compared
to normalized 6M19 EBITDA
Run Rate EBITDA Growth YoY
|
|
|
|
|
46.4%
|
29.3%
|
|
|
6.5%
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
New Cost Savings Program
Right-sizing, implementation of shared services, ZBB and WAHA model reducing cost structure
|
Annualized
|
Already
|
Cost Savings
|
Implemented
|
˜$80M
|
˜$47M
Cost Savings Program
21%
50%
29%
Variable Operational Costs
SG&A
Fixed Operational Costs
Positive Cash Flow
From Additional Working Capital Improvements
|
Free Cash
|
|
Overdue
|
|
DSO*
|
Flow
|
|
Collections
|
|
reduction
|
˜$44M
|
|
˜$10M
|
|
-4 days
|
In 2Q20
|
|
In 2Q20
|
|
DPO
|
˜$27M
|
|
˜$30M
|
|
|
|
improvement
|
In 6M20
|
|
In 6M20
|
|
+13 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
Capex
2.7%
of revenues YTD
|
(*) Normalized DSO, excluding revenue anticipation and factoring
|
15
Strong Liquidity
With Leverage Under Control
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$207M
~$80 million from existing revolvers
Debt Payment Schedule
501.5
|
67.2
|
26.4
|
|
3.7
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
Net Debt
$524M
-8.2% vs 2019
Net Leverage
3.3x 3.3x 3.9x 3.7x 4.0x
572 565 596 564 526
|
|
Q2-19
|
Q3-19
|
Q4-19
|
Q1-20
|
Q2-20
|
|
|
Net Debt
|
|
|
Net Debt / EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: $ in millions @ Current FX as of June 2020
|
16
|
Thank you
investors.atento.com
