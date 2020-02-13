Log in
Atento S A : Sets Date for Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter Results

02/13/2020 | 04:34pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing solutions (CRM/BPO) in Latin America and among the top five providers worldwide, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter financial results after markets close on Tuesday, March 03, 2020. Atento will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, March 04, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Atento (PRNewsFoto/Atento)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 toll free domestic, UK: (+44) 0 800 756 3429 toll free, Brazil: +55 0800 891 6221 toll free, or Spain: (+34) 900 834 236 toll free. All other international callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 493 6780 toll free. No passcode is required. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atento's Investor Relations website at http://investors.atento.com. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, Atento has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

Investor Relations
Shay Chor
+55 11 3293 5926
shay.chor@atento.com

Fernando Schneider
+55 11 3779 8119
fernando.schneider@atento.com

Media Relations
Pablo Sanchez 
+34 670 031347
pablo.sanchez@atento.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atento-sets-date-for-fiscal-2019-fourth-quarter-results-301004932.html

SOURCE Atento S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
