Atento : Opens New Customer Relationship Center in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the five top providers worldwide, today opened a new customer relationship center in the city of Santiago de Chile. The center includes state of the art facilities for the provision of customer experience services and solutions for the banking and financial services sector.

Alejandro Reynal, CEO of Atento commented, "With the opening of this new customer relationship center in Santiago, Atento reinforces its clear leadership position in the Chilean market and its commitment to offer companies the most innovative and efficient customer experience solutions in the market." Mr. Reynal added, "In the highly competitive and digital environment in which companies develop their activity, Atento offers a differential customer experience adapted to the preferences of the digital consumer that generates competitive advantages."

For Juan Gamé, Regional Director of Atento for the Americas South Region, "This center reinforces the commitment of our Company to offer the banking and financial services sector innovative customer experience solutions tailored to their needs, allowing the sector to advance in its digital transformation."

Atento's new customer relationship center in Santiago de Chile has more than 350 operational workstations and capacity to expand above 500 in the short term. More than 300 agents specialized in customer care and sales solutions for the banking and financial services sector are already working at the center. Solutions are provided through an omnichannel platform combining traditional and digital channels and automation solutions. The center is located in Santiago's Mall Plaza Norte and has common spaces and rooms for training and selection.

For Juan Carlos Urzúa, General Director of Atento Chile, "We are very happy with the opening of this center that reflects the growth of our company in Chile and the commitment we make each day to offer our clients customer experience solutions that increase the satisfaction of consumers and improve the efficiency of their business processes."

Atento currently has in Chile 3.000 workstations, 4 customer relationship centers and 5.000 employees. In addition to traditional customer services such as sales, customer care or back office, Atento offer a wide range of digital customer experience solutions in Chile supported by an omnichannel platform and data analysis capabilities. Main clients in the country are companies from telecommunications, banking and financial services and consumer sectors.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

