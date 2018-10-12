Log in
ATENTO SA (ATTO)
Atento : Sets Date for Fiscal 2018 Third-Quarter Results

10/12/2018 | 12:24am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing solutions (CRM/BPO) in Latin America and among the top five providers worldwide, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2018 third quarter financial results after markets close on Monday, November 12, 2018. Atento will host a conference call to discuss certain third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Atento (PRNewsFoto/Atento)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407-0784 toll free domestic, UK: (+44) 0 800 756 3429 toll free, Brazil: +55 0800 891 6221 toll free, or Spain: (+34) 900 834 236 toll free. All other international callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 689-8560 toll free. No passcode is required. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atento's Investor Relations website at investors.atento.com. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, Atento has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

Investor Relations
Shay Chor
+55 11 3293 5926
shay.chor@atento.com 

Fernando Schneider
+55 11 3779 0967
fernando.schneider@atento.com

Media Relations
Maite Cordero 
+34 91 740 74 47
atento.media@atento.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atento-sets-date-for-fiscal-2018-third-quarter-results-300729968.html

SOURCE Atento S.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
