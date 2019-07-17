Atento : opens a new customer relationship center in Madrid

MADRID, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, opened its new customer relationship center in Madrid, located in the Rivas Vaciamadrid 521HUB business park. These new facilities have an area of 5,000 square meters and the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 employees.

The new center will offer customer care services (big and small companies), back office and sales to clients in the insurance, utilities, and telecommunications sectors.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's CEO, and José María Pérez Melber, Atento EMEA's Managing Director, as well as other members of the Atento Management Committee.

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's CEO, said, "Atento offers innovative customer experience solutions that allow companies to improve customer satisfaction and efficiency by taking advantage of the opportunities offered by new digital technologies. With the opening of this new center, our company continues to strengthen its position as a leader in Spain and generate value for companies operating in an increasingly digital environment."

Meanwhile, José María Pérez Melber, Atento EMEA's Managing Director, commented on the state-of-the-art nature of the new facilities and its high potential for growth, "The new Rivas center begins its activities with 525 people offering services to companies in the insurance, utilities, and telecommunications sectors. Our goal is to reach 1,000 employees in this new center as our services grow in Madrid."

With this new center, Atento consolidates its commitment to growth, while providing its customers and employees with modern facilities for the development of their business. The facilities include a large cafeteria area, meeting and training rooms, offices, and work spaces to accommodate nearly 1,000 employees in a building that meets the best conditions in terms of accessibility, safety, and growth with a variety of services and means of public transportation. On a technological level, the new center features a completely new electronic network and category 6 structured cabling that allows employees to work with connection speeds of up to 1000Mbps.

Atento has 65 clients in Spain, 15 customer service centers, and nearly 12,000 employees. Atento has recently been ranked as one of the three best workplaces in Spain by Great Place to Work on its Best Workplaces Spain 2019 list under the category of more than 5,000 employees. The company has also received its Top Employers certification for 2019 for the 9th year in a row.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

Media relations

Maite Cordero

+ 34 91 740 74 47

atento.media@atento.com

Investor relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

shay.chor@atento.com

Fernando Schneider

+55 11 3779 8119

fernando.schneider@atento.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atento-opens-a-new-customer-relationship-center-in-madrid-300886460.html

SOURCE Atento S.A.