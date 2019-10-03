Athena Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
10/03/2019 | 01:24am EDT
605 page 1/2 15 July 2001
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
Athena Resources Limited
113 758 900
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Peter John Newcomb
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
24/ 6 / 2019
3/ 1 / 2019
3/ 1 / 2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class (6) and
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
change (4)
given in relation
number of
affected
changed
to change(5)
securities
affected
See attached
Annexure A for details
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Peter John Newcomb
28 Thomas Street, Nedlands, WA 6009
Signature
print name Peter John Newcomb
capacity Shareholder
sign here
date 30 / 09 / 2019
Athena Resources Limited 113 758 900
Annexure A
Consideration
given in
Date of
Person whose relevant interest
relation to
Class and number of
Person's votes
change
changed
Nature of change
change
securities affected
affected
$
Ordinary Shares
22.02.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
622.37
50,000
50,000
27.02.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
982.37
80,000
80,000
05.03.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
322.37
25,000
25,000
07.03.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
1,027.20
100,000
100,000
12.03.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
272.37
25,000
25,000
13.03.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
752.42
75,000
75,000
01.04.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
961.37
80,000
80,000
26.04.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
822.37
80,000
80,000
30.04.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
1,255.84
120,000
120,000
08.05.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
1,222.37
100,000
100,000
13.05.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
6,662.43
553,338
553,338
16.05.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
1,322.37
100,000
100,000
05.06.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
1,094.70
50,000
50,000
06.06.2019
Peter John Newcomb
On market purchase
3,353.89
150,000
150,000
24.06.2019
Peter John Newcomb
Off market transfer
223,557.60
-9,314,900
-9,314,900
This is Annexure A of 1 page referrred to in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder.
Athena Resources Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 05:23:04 UTC