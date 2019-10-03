Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Athena Resources Limited    AHN   AU000000AHN1

ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AHN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/11
0.02 AUD   -20.00%
01:24aATHENA RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/30ATHENA RESOURCES : Corporate Governance June 2019
PU
09/27ATHENA RESOURCES : Placement of Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athena Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:24am EDT

605 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Athena Resources Limited

113 758 900

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Peter John Newcomb

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

24 / 6 / 2019

3/ 1 / 2019

3/ 1 / 2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (4)

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change(5)

securities

affected

See attached

Annexure A for details

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Peter John Newcomb

28 Thomas Street, Nedlands, WA 6009

Signature

print name Peter John Newcomb

capacity Shareholder

sign here

date 30 / 09 / 2019

Athena Resources Limited 113 758 900

Annexure A

Consideration

given in

Date of

Person whose relevant interest

relation to

Class and number of

Person's votes

change

changed

Nature of change

change

securities affected

affected

$

Ordinary Shares

22.02.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

622.37

50,000

50,000

27.02.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

982.37

80,000

80,000

05.03.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

322.37

25,000

25,000

07.03.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

1,027.20

100,000

100,000

12.03.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

272.37

25,000

25,000

13.03.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

752.42

75,000

75,000

01.04.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

961.37

80,000

80,000

26.04.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

822.37

80,000

80,000

30.04.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

1,255.84

120,000

120,000

08.05.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

1,222.37

100,000

100,000

13.05.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

6,662.43

553,338

553,338

16.05.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

1,322.37

100,000

100,000

05.06.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

1,094.70

50,000

50,000

06.06.2019

Peter John Newcomb

On market purchase

3,353.89

150,000

150,000

24.06.2019

Peter John Newcomb

Off market transfer

223,557.60

-9,314,900

-9,314,900

This is Annexure A of 1 page referrred to in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder.

Signed

Peter John Newcomb

Dated 30 September 2019

Disclaimer

Athena Resources Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 05:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED
01:24aATHENA RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/30ATHENA RESOURCES : Corporate Governance June 2019
PU
09/27ATHENA RESOURCES : Placement of Shares
PU
08/13ATHENA RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
08/13ATHENA RESOURCES : Pause in Trading
PU
03/05ATHENA RESOURCES : Half Year Accounts
PU
01/04ATHENA RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
2018ATHENA RESOURCES : Close of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer
PU
2018ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.01 AUD for 4 existing s..
FA
2018ATHENA RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer - Notice to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
More news
Chart ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Athena Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Arthur Webster Non-Executive Chairman
Edmond William Edwards Executive Director & Joint Secretary
Hau Wan Wai Executive Director
Peter John Newcomb Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED33.33%4
BHP GROUP8.09%117 930
RIO TINTO PLC7.40%87 956
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.93%31 722
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.10%18 198
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-13.97%13 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group