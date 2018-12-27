Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Athena Resources Limited    AHN   AU000000AHN1

ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED (AHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/27
0.015 AUD   -25.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athena Resources : Close of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 04:45am CET

27 December 2018

The Company Announcements Office Australian Stock Exchange Limited

4 Floor 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

CLOSE OF NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

Athena Resources Limited (ASX: AHN) (Athena) is pleased to announce the results of the pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (Offer) of new Athena shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.01 (1.0 cent) per New Share, as announced on 26 November 2018.

Close

The Offer of 54,190,133 new fully paid ordinary shares in Athena (New Shares) on the basis of one (1) New Share for every four (4) existing shares held by eligible shareholders closed on 20 December 2018. Athena advises that it received entitlement acceptances (22,399,114) and shortfall applications (15,436,637) from eligible shareholders for New Shares raising a total of $378,358.

It is expected that the New Shares will be issued on 31 December 2018, in accordance with the timetable in the Offer Document, with holding statements to be dispatched on or about 2 January 2019.

Shortfall

Accordingly, the shortfall under the Offer is 16,354,382 of the maximum 54,190,133 new fully paid ordinary shares (Shortfall).

Shortfall applications in excess of this amount have been received. Directors and related parties have not made shortfall applications.

The Offer was not underwritten.

Mr Edmond Edwards Executive Director

ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED

Disclaimer

Athena Resources Limited published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 03:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED
04:45aATHENA RESOURCES : Close of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer
PU
11/28ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.01 AUD for 4 existing s..
FA
11/25ATHENA RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer - Notice to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
11/25ATHENA RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer - Notice to Eligible Shareholders
PU
11/25ATHENA RESOURCES : Entitlement Issue - Offer Document
PU
11/25ATHENA RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer - Cleansing Notice
PU
11/25ATHENA RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer - Appendix 3B
PU
11/25ATHENA RESOURCES : Announcement of Entitlement Offer
PU
08/24ATHENA RESOURCES : Response to ASX Appendix 5B
PU
08/01ATHENA RESOURCES : Termination of Sale Option Agreement on Byro Project
PU
More news
Chart ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Athena Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Li Chief Executive Officer
David Arthur Webster Chairman
Edmond William Edwards Executive Director & Joint Secretary
Hau Wan Wai Executive Director
Peter John Newcomb Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED8.11%0
BHP GROUP LTD13.29%113 120
BHP GROUP PLC7.55%113 120
RIO TINTO-4.24%81 121
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.86%81 121
ANGLO AMERICAN12.24%31 080
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.