Athena Resources : Half Year Accounts

ABN 69 113 758 900

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

31 DECEMBER 2018

CONTENTS

Directors' Report 3

Auditor's Independence Declaration 8

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income 9

Condensed Statement of Financial Position 10

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity 11

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows 12

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements 13

Directors' Declaration 18

Independent Auditor's Review Report 19

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors submit the financial report of the consolidated entity for the half-year ended 31 December 2018. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

DIRECTORS

The following persons were directors of Athena Resources Limited during the whole of the half-year period and up to the date of this report.

David Webster Non Executive Chairman Hau Wan Wai Executive Director Edmond Edwards Executive Director REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

1. BYRO PROJECT (Athena Resources 100%)

LOCATION

The Byro Iron project is strategically located in the Midwest Iron province which includes a substantial mining sector. The projects southern boundary is 210km north of the Mullewa Rail Siding by road and 275km from the Port of Geraldton. Future development of the Byro Iron project will expand the overall resource in the Midwest region along with neighbours at the Karara Iron Project, Sinosteel's Weld Range Project, the proposed Jack Hills Project, and Mt Gibson's Extension Hill project, amongst others. Access and improved infrastructure to the maturing iron ore province is growing with development of the CSIRO SKA Project and increased capacity and further development at the Port of Geraldton.

TENURE

Athena's Byro Project covers approximately 800 square kilometres and consists of five exploration licences. Athena has a 100% interest in the project. The Company has applied and received authorisation to explore for iron ore on the exploration licences. Athena has also been granted two mining leases covering the Fe1 (M09/166) and Mt Narryer (M09/168) deposits.

GEOLOGY AND MINERALISATION

Athena's Byro Project is located along the north-western margin of the Yilgarn Craton, within an Archaean Gneiss Belt which trends north-northeast for approximately 200km. The geology is predominately quartzo-feldspathic gneisses and migmatites with amphibolites, quartzites, BIF's, felsic volcanics and layered mafic-ultramafic intrusions. Regional folding and thrusting has resulted in a steep dominant westerly dip and north-northeast strike, although locally this varies from north to east. The high grade magnetite iron ore at Byro has been characterised by a coarse metamorphic grain size, super low impurities during development of thick migmatite layers in the upper amphibolite - granulite metamorphic terrain.

Outcropping sequences of mafic to ultramafic lithologies suggest a series of prospective intrusions, the extent of which has been refined with gravity and detailed magnetic surveys where alluvial cover persists. Past exploration in the region indicates the presence of anomalous copper-nickel-PGE and chromite mineralisation. Two altered, layered mafic-ultramafic bodies are found at Taccabba Well and Imagi Well where iron-rich chromite occurrences have been discovered. At the Milly Milly Project, copper gossans exist at the edge of the Milly Milly Intrusion. Nearby historic drilling intersected copper and nickel mineralisation. Further drilling by Athena has advanced the understanding of this intrusive body as being a highly prospective fertile system.

The magnetite from Byro has unique characteristics because of its development within the ancient, deeply buried terrain of the north western Yilgarn Craton. This terrain produced the granulite grade metamorphic magnetite very different to the common banded iron formations mined in the Pilbara. Data review has shown that the Byro Magnetite is a valuable fit for multiple industrial applications. This is because the Byro Magnetite's natural attribute of purity becomes significantly more useful to industry with increased grain size.

RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT AND MINING PROPOSAL WORK

ENVIRONMENT

A detailed level 2 flora survey was completed for FE1, commencing in October/November 2018. The survey was completed for the development of the FE1 mining proposal in accordance with the Guidelines for Mining Proposals in Western Australia. The final report is at the pier review stage and preparation for announcement.

The survey was designed to examine and retrieve data necessary to assess impacts to flora and vegetation in accordance with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Technical Guidance, Flora and Vegetation Surveys for Environmental Impact Assessment, December 2016 (guidance document):

The survey included areas proposed for the pit, waste rock stockpiles; processing facility workshops (contractors and mine), fuel farm, tailings storage facility and pipeline, water storage ponds, bore field and accommodation camp, and power plant and powerlines. A Linear corridor survey for the haul road was conducted consistent with guidance requirements including a 500 to 1000 m buffer on either side of the proposed corridor and targeted species searches as required.

The survey included the total mining area envelop and included mapping and data acquisition from quadrats and opportunistic sampling over an area of approximately 1272Ha and the establishment of analogue sites for future monitoring.

 This included on-site validation of existing reports, database search results and detailed level survey including if required targeted species survey;

 Determining the presence or otherwise of any TEC's and PEC's in the area and a similar determination for TPF species.

 Evaluation of the potential for priority ecological communities Mount Dugel / Mount Nairn vegetation complexes (banded ironstone formation) to occur within the zone of influence (direct and indirect impacts);

 Assess vegetation in ephemeral drainage lines and occurrence of ground water dependent species;Collect a soil sample representative of each vegetation community type;

 Establish analogue sites for future monitoring purposes of vegetation units affected by mining in areas outside of the zone of impact. These were on or outside of the mining lease.

 Assessment where possible on historical impacts on vegetation and flora from cattle and sheep pastoral activities and threatening processes including invasive species.

 Data and records were compiled consistent with requirements of the EPA based on the Instructions for the preparation of data packages for the Index of Biodiversity Surveys for Assessments (IBSA);

Vegetation condition rating was undertaken ensuring the survey design adequately described and recorded the current flora condition. There were no significant limitations to the survey. PATN Analysis and Pier Review is underway to complete the survey report and recommendations.

MARKETS AND PRODUCTION REQUIREMENT

Athena has identified a high-grade product specification acceptable to industrial and high value markets as follows:

Magnetite in Bulk Coal Wash Market

Magnetite is used in coal beneficiation plants for heavy media separation.

Magnetite in Dense Media Separation

Heavy media gravity separation means separating products with different densities. Magnetite is used to produce dense medium slurry for coal washing (as above), mineral processing and recycling of metals and plastics.

Magnetite in Ammonia and Gas to Liquid Fuel Synthesis Markets

The catalyst market carries one of the highest demands on purity and as such pays high premiums to acknowledge the cost of maintaining a high standard. The Byro FE1 magnetite product meets all requirements for raw material intake for production of iron catalysts for the synthesis of ammonia and Gas to Liquid fuels.

Iron Powder Markets

The Byro Fe1 SPFe and HPFe magnetite products meet all requirements for a raw material additive for powder metal alloy production. The magnetite products are required to be further processed for final consumption as a powder metal by reduction to produce Fe. The two major uses of iron powder are:

3D Printing (Additive manufacturing)

3D Printing or Additive manufacturing is a process of creating a three-dimensional object from a digital file. It is called additive because it generally involves building up thin layers of material, one by one. The technology can produce complex shapes that are not possible with traditional casting and machining methods, or subtractive techniques.

Iron Powder Press-and-Sinter and Metal Injection Moulding

The predominant market for Press/Sinter structural Powder Metallurgy parts is the automotive sector. On average across all geographical regions, around 80% of all Powder Metallurgy structural components are for automotive applications.

Supply of raw magnetite for powder metal alloys and components market is estimated to be worth more than Au$6 billion by 2020.

Water Filtration

Sand and gravel bed filters used by many municipal water treatment plants can realize benefits by using heavier aggregates in the sand bed.

The heavier specific gravity of magnetite aggregates allow a more aggressive backwash in the cleaning phase without loss of product, and because magnetite is magnetic it can be easily scavenged back from waste water streams for reuse.