Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Athena Resources Limited    AHN   AU000000AHN1

ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AHN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/11
0.02 AUD   -20.00%
12:20aATHENA RESOURCES : Placement
PU
10/03ATHENA RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/30ATHENA RESOURCES : Corporate Governance June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athena Resources : Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:20am EST

3 December 2019

PLACEMENT TO RAISE $280,000

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) (Athena) is pleased to announce that it has completed a placement of 8,000,000 fully paid ordinary Athena shares at an issue price of $0.035 each to raise $280,000 (Placement).

The shares under the Placement (Placement Shares) have been issued to Goldway Mega Trade Limited (Goldway), a Hong Kong registered company. Goldway is not a related party of Athena.

The placement of 8,000,000 shares does not require shareholder approval as it has been issued under the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 (and does not exceed 15% of the Company's capital).

The proceeds of the Placement (being $280,000) together with the new cash portion of the placement announced on 27 September 2019 of $391,000 will be used as follows:

  • $350,000 - for ongoing exploration programs at Byro, including upgrade of the Fe1 resource from inferred to indicated and measured resource, drilling RC and Diamond; and
  • $321,000 - for working capital, including costs of the Placement.

Attached is an Appendix 3B in respect of the Shares issued under the Placement.

The Placement Shares were issued today and are subject to a voluntary escrow period of 12 months from the date of issue and a holding lock over the Placement Shares for the duration of this period.

Authorised by the Board.

Ed Edwards

Executive Director

ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED

Shareholder queries: Ed Edwards, Executive Director, telephone (08) 9222 5888.

Disclaimer

Athena Resources Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 05:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED
12:20aATHENA RESOURCES : Placement
PU
10/03ATHENA RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/30ATHENA RESOURCES : Corporate Governance June 2019
PU
09/27ATHENA RESOURCES : Placement of Shares
PU
08/13ATHENA RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
08/13ATHENA RESOURCES : Pause in Trading
PU
03/05ATHENA RESOURCES : Half Year Accounts
PU
01/04ATHENA RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
2018ATHENA RESOURCES : Close of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer
PU
2018ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.01 AUD for 4 existing s..
FA
More news
Chart ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Athena Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Arthur Webster Non-Executive Chairman
Edmond William Edwards Executive Director & Joint Secretary
Hau Wan Wai Executive Director
Peter John Newcomb Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED33.33%4
BHP GROUP11.69%122 745
RIO TINTO PLC12.64%92 077
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.95%32 378
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.31%20 358
SOUTH32-19.40%8 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group