Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Athene Holding Ltd    ATH   BMG0684D1074

ATHENE HOLDING LTD (ATH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Athene : Announces 2018 Investor Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced today that it will host an Investor Day for shareholders and analysts on Thursday, September 20, 2018 in New York. The event, which will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET, will feature a series of presentations by Athene’s senior management team to discuss the company’s business and outlook.

The Investor Day will be webcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Athene’s investor relations website at https://ir.athene.com. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on the investor relations website following the conclusion of the event.

Any questions regarding the Investor Day event or webcast may be addressed to Athene's Investor Relations group at ir@athene.com.

About Athene Holding Ltd.
Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

  • Retail fixed and fixed indexed annuity products;
  • Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and
  • Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity contracts related to pension risk transfers.

Athene had total assets of $114.8 billion as of June 30, 2018. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

Further information about our companies can be found at www.athene.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exercise Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AHL’s management and the management of AHL’s subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ include, without limitation: the accuracy of our assumptions and estimates; our ability to maintain or improve financial strength ratings; our ability to manage our business in a highly regulated industry; regulatory changes or actions; the impact of our reinsurers failing to meet their assumed obligations; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; changes in the federal income tax laws and regulations; the implementation and the accuracy of our interpretation of the Tax Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017 and made key changes to the U.S. tax law; litigation (including class action litigation), enforcement investigations or regulatory scrutiny; the performance of third parties; the loss of key personnel; telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems failures; the continued availability of capital; new accounting rules or changes to existing accounting rules; general economic conditions; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the ability to maintain or obtain approval of the Delaware Department of Insurance, the Iowa Insurance Division and other regulatory authorities as required for our operations; and other factors discussed from time to time in AHL’s filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2018, which can be found at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATHENE HOLDING LTD
06:05pATHENE : Announces 2018 Investor Day
BU
01:33pALCOA CORPORATION : Takes Additional Actions on U.S. Pension and Other Postemplo..
AQ
08/17ATHENE : AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additi..
AQ
08/16ATHENE : S&P Upgrades Financial Strength Ratings of Athene's Operating Companies..
BU
08/10ALCOA CORPORATION : Takes Additional Actions on U.S. Pension and Other Postemplo..
AQ
08/03ATHENE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/03ATHENE HOLDING LTD : Athene Holding Ltd. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/03ATHENE (NYSE : ATH) reported earnings of $1.48 per share beating Walls Streets e..
AQ
08/02ATHENE HOLDING LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/02ATHENE HOLDING LTD. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Athene Holding 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) CEO Jim Belardi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/03FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/03/2018) 
08/02Athene Holding beats by $0.21, misses on net investment income 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 230 M
EBIT 2018 1 284 M
Net income 2018 1 134 M
Debt 2018 1 000 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,27
P/E ratio 2019 7,64
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 9 507 M
Chart ATHENE HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Athene Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENE HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 62,1 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Belardi Chairman, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
William J. Wheeler President
Martin P. Klein Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall William Epright Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Manfred Puffer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHENE HOLDING LTD-3.35%9 507
AXA-12.98%59 658
PRUDENTIAL-9.79%56 825
METLIFE-9.14%45 703
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.07%41 200
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-6.41%37 243
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.