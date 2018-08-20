Athene : Announces 2018 Investor Day

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH), a leading provider of
retirement savings products, announced today that it will host an
Investor Day for shareholders and analysts on Thursday, September 20,
2018 in New York. The event, which will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET, will
feature a series of presentations by Athene’s senior management team to
discuss the company’s business and outlook.
The Investor Day will be webcast live and can be accessed by all
interested parties through Athene’s investor relations website at https://ir.athene.com.
For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on
the investor relations website following the conclusion of the event.
Any questions regarding the Investor Day event or webcast may be
addressed to Athene's Investor Relations group at ir@athene.com.
About Athene Holding Ltd.
Athene, through its subsidiaries,
is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and
acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number
of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The
products offered by Athene include:
-
Retail fixed and fixed indexed annuity products;
-
Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and
-
Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity
contracts related to pension risk transfers.
Athene had total assets of $114.8 billion as of June 30, 2018. Athene's
principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company,
a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company,
an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance
Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene
Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.
Further information about our companies can be found at www.athene.com.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press
release contains, and certain oral statements made by our
representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exercise Act of 1934, as
amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially
from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These
statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AHL’s management
and the management of AHL’s subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking
statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations
and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,”
“intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,”
“may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions.
Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to
differ include, without limitation: the accuracy of our assumptions and
estimates; our ability to maintain or improve financial strength
ratings; our ability to manage our business in a highly regulated
industry; regulatory changes or actions; the impact of our reinsurers
failing to meet their assumed obligations; the impact of interest rate
fluctuations; changes in the federal income tax laws and regulations;
the implementation and the accuracy of our interpretation of the Tax
Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017 and made key changes to the
U.S. tax law; litigation (including class action litigation),
enforcement investigations or regulatory scrutiny; the performance of
third parties; the loss of key personnel; telecommunication, information
technology and other operational systems failures; the continued
availability of capital; new accounting rules or changes to existing
accounting rules; general economic conditions; our ability to protect
our intellectual property; the ability to maintain or obtain approval of
the Delaware Department of Insurance, the Iowa Insurance Division and
other regulatory authorities as required for our operations; and other
factors discussed from time to time in AHL’s filings with the SEC,
including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended
June 30, 2018, which can be found at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these
cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual
results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be
realized. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise
forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the
occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating
results.
