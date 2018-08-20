Athene : Announces 2018 Investor Day

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced today that it will host an Investor Day for shareholders and analysts on Thursday, September 20, 2018 in New York. The event, which will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET, will feature a series of presentations by Athene’s senior management team to discuss the company’s business and outlook.

The Investor Day will be webcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Athene’s investor relations website at https://ir.athene.com. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on the investor relations website following the conclusion of the event.

Any questions regarding the Investor Day event or webcast may be addressed to Athene's Investor Relations group at ir@athene.com.

About Athene Holding Ltd.

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

Retail fixed and fixed indexed annuity products;

Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and

Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity contracts related to pension risk transfers.

Athene had total assets of $114.8 billion as of June 30, 2018. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

Further information about our companies can be found at www.athene.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exercise Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AHL’s management and the management of AHL’s subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ include, without limitation: the accuracy of our assumptions and estimates; our ability to maintain or improve financial strength ratings; our ability to manage our business in a highly regulated industry; regulatory changes or actions; the impact of our reinsurers failing to meet their assumed obligations; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; changes in the federal income tax laws and regulations; the implementation and the accuracy of our interpretation of the Tax Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017 and made key changes to the U.S. tax law; litigation (including class action litigation), enforcement investigations or regulatory scrutiny; the performance of third parties; the loss of key personnel; telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems failures; the continued availability of capital; new accounting rules or changes to existing accounting rules; general economic conditions; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the ability to maintain or obtain approval of the Delaware Department of Insurance, the Iowa Insurance Division and other regulatory authorities as required for our operations; and other factors discussed from time to time in AHL’s filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2018, which can be found at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

