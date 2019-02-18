Log in
Athene Holding Ltd. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on February 25, 2019

02/18/2019 | 08:31am EST

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), a leading provider of retirement savings products, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 on Monday, February 25, 2019 after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The news release, financial supplement and earnings presentation will be available on the ir.athene.com website. Management will host a conference call to review Athene’s financial results on Tuesday, February 26, at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Live conference call: Toll-free at (866) 901-0811 (domestic) or +1 (346) 354-0810 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through March 13, 2019 at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international)
  • Conference ID number: 5463597
  • Live and archived webcast available at ir.athene.com

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

  • Retail fixed and fixed indexed annuity products;
  • Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and
  • Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity contracts related to pension risk transfers.

Athene had total assets of $118.2 billion as of September 30, 2018. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

Further information about our companies can be found at www.athene.com.


© Business Wire 2019
