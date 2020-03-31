Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Athene Holding Ltd.    ATH   BMG0684D1074

ATHENE HOLDING LTD.

(ATH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athene : Prices $500 Million Investment Grade Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH) today announced it has agreed to sell $500 million of 6.150% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on April 3, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Athene intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including support of investment opportunities, organic and inorganic growth and our commitment to Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate (ACRA). Barclays, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as active joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials from the joint book-running managers by contacting Barclays Capital Inc. by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by telephone at 1-212-834-4533, RBC Capital Markets, LLC by telephone at 1-866-375-6829, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC by telephone at 1-800-645-3751.

About Athene Holding Ltd.

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

  • Retail fixed, fixed indexed and index-linked annuity products;
  • Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and
  • Institutional products, such as funding agreements and the assumption of pension risk transfer obligations.

Athene had total assets of $146.9 billion as of December 31, 2019. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company, and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Athene’s management and the management of Athene’s subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ from those set forth in, or implied by, the statements set forth herein are discussed from time to time in Athene’s filings with the SEC, including Athene’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Athene’s current report on Form 8-K filed March 31, 2020, which can be found at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Athene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATHENE HOLDING LTD.
08:57aATHENE HOLDING LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25ATHENE HOLDING LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/25ATHENE : to Host Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, March..
BU
03/18ATHENE : Provides Explanatory Note on Recent Shelf Registration Statement
BU
03/03ATHENE : SEC Filing (4)
PU
03/02ATHENE HOLDING LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sa..
AQ
02/27ATHENE HOLDING LTD. : Declares First Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
02/24ATHENE : Announces Pension Buyout Agreement With Armstrong World Industries
BU
02/20ATHENE : to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
BU
02/20ATHENE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 298 M
EBIT 2020 1 393 M
Net income 2020 1 382 M
Debt 2020 1 172 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,54x
P/E ratio 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 5 913 M
Chart ATHENE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Athene Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 49,93  $
Last Close Price 24,82  $
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Belardi Chairman, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
William J. Wheeler President
Martin P. Klein Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall William Epright Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Manfred Puffer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHENE HOLDING LTD.-44.06%6 268
AXA-38.88%40 403
PRUDENTIAL PLC-30.81%32 315
METLIFE, INC.-37.16%29 334
AFLAC INCORPORATED-31.46%26 199
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-40.21%23 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group