Athene USA : Champions Financial Empowerment at BISA 2019 Convention

Attendees encouraged to literally “cut ties” from conventional thinking while supporting Operation HOPE

Athene USA (“Athene”), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced that it has donated $11,000 to Operation HOPE & HOPE Global Forum 2019, a non-profit that provides financial literacy empowerment and education to Americans of all ages. The donation was made as part of Athene’s presence during last week’s 2019 Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) convention, where participants could literally “cut their tie” for the cause.

Along with the opportunity to build relationships and showcase Athene’s robust bank channel solutions, the company leveraged its sponsorship to shine a spotlight on a critical industry issue – financial dignity and inclusion.

“Athene is passionate about supporting causes that equip people of all ages to secure a better financial future,” said Rodney Branch, Chief Marketing Officer at Athene. “Through our presence at the BISA convention, we sought out an engaging way to demonstrate how we cut ties with conventional thinking, while supporting this outstanding organization and its mission.”

Playing on this theme of “cutting ties” with convention, Athene donated $100 to Operation HOPE for every participant willing to have their tie or scarf cut at Athene’s booth during the conference.

Each participant received an Operation HOPE Freedman Bank journal. The journal commemorates the legacy of the Freedman’s Bank, established by President Lincoln after the Civil War to integrate all Americans into the nation’s economic life.

