Athene : USA Wins "Best Carrier" Award for Second Year at the Structured Retail Products (SRP) Indexed Insurance Conference

10/17/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

Athene USA (Athene), a leading provider of products in the retirement savings market, was honored to be recognized as a top performer at the Structured Retail Products (SRP) Indexed Insurance Conference held in Des Moines recently, winning the “BEST CARRIER” award for the second year in a row.

The SRP Awards are designed to recognize the best buy- and sell-side companies, as well as identify the best service producers and distributors. Award entries were determined via sales growth data as well as a comprehensive survey of the market with institutions associated with the Indexed Insurance market. This survey assessed innovation, price competitiveness, understanding the client needs and aftersales support. The “Best Carrier” recognizes the top Carrier for indexed annuities in the USA market.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in the fixed indexed annuity market for a second year in a row,” said Grant Kvalheim, Chief Executive Officer and President, Athene USA. “We dedicate this award to our employees, distribution partners and index partners who work every day to serve our customers by providing them with the best solutions to meet their retirement needs.”

Additionally, the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index was recognized as the Proprietary Index of the Year by SRP. The Index is available with Athene’s Balanced Choice® fixed indexed annuity product.

About Athene USA
Athene USA is an Iowa-domiciled corporation that serves as the U.S. holding company for Athene’s annuity operations in the United States. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, Athene USA serves customers in all 50 states, and through its predecessor companies, has been serving American consumers for more than 100 years.

About Structured Retail Products (SRP)
SRP is the most comprehensive online database of structured products in the world with over 16 million individual product listings from almost three thousand companies, representing total sales of over $8.73tn. Our product and market data spans over 16+ years across 54 different countries and is supplemented by extensive independent analysis, daily news, people moves and exclusive interviews from key figures within the structured product space.

SRP has become an invaluable tool for a wide range of institutions involved in the manufacture and distribution of structured products across the globe. We specialize in company-wide, corporate access. Our clients include the world’s largest investment banks, index providers, regulators, law firms and distributors.

Barclays Capital Inc. and its affiliates ("Barclays") is not the issuer or producer of this product and Barclays has no responsibilities, obligations or duties to purchasers of the product. The Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index is a trademark owned by Barclays Bank PLC and licensed for use by Athene Annuity and Life Company as the Issuer of the product. Barclays’ only relationship to Athene Annuity and Life Company is the licensing of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index which is determined, composed and calculated by Barclays without regard to Athene Annuity and Life Company or the product. While Athene Annuity and Life Company as Issuer of the product may for itself execute transaction(s) with Barclays in or relating to the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index in connection with the product, purchasers acquire the product from Athene Annuity and Life Company and purchasers neither acquire any interest in Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index nor enter into any relationship of any kind whatsoever with Barclays upon making a purchase of the product. The product is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Barclays and Barclays makes no representation regarding the advisability of the product or use of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index or any data included therein. Barclays shall not be liable in any way to the Issuer or to other third parties in respect of the use or accuracy of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index or any data included therein or in connection with the administration, marketing, purchasing or performance of the product.

The Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Index Family has been developed in part by RSBB, LLC, the research principal of which is Robert J. Shiller. RSBB, LLC is not an investment advisor and does not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Index Family or any data or methodology either included therein or upon which it is based. RSBB, LLC shall have no liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions therein and makes no warranties expressed or implied, as to the performance or results experienced by any party from the use of any information included therein or upon which it is based, and expressly disclaims all warranties of the merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose with respect thereto, and shall not be liable for any claims or losses of any nature in connection with the use of such information, including but not limited to, lost profits or punitive or consequential damages even, if RSBB, LLC is advised of the possibility of same.

Barclays and Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index are trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC or its affiliates (“Barclays”) and have been licensed for use in connection with the issuance and distribution of the product. The product is not sponsored by, endorsed, sold or promoted by Barclays, and Barclays makes no representation regarding the advisability of purchasing it.


© Business Wire 2018
