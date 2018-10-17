Athene USA (Athene), a leading provider of products in the retirement
savings market, was honored to be recognized as a top performer at the
Structured Retail Products (SRP) Indexed Insurance Conference held in
Des Moines recently, winning the “BEST CARRIER” award for the second
year in a row.
The SRP Awards are designed to recognize the best buy- and sell-side
companies, as well as identify the best service producers and
distributors. Award entries were determined via sales growth data as
well as a comprehensive survey of the market with institutions
associated with the Indexed Insurance market. This survey assessed
innovation, price competitiveness, understanding the client needs and
aftersales support. The “Best Carrier” recognizes the top Carrier for
indexed annuities in the USA market.
“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in the fixed indexed annuity
market for a second year in a row,” said Grant Kvalheim, Chief Executive
Officer and President, Athene USA. “We dedicate this award to our
employees, distribution partners and index partners who work every day
to serve our customers by providing them with the best solutions to meet
their retirement needs.”
Additionally, the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10%
USD Total Return Index was recognized as the Proprietary Index of the
Year by SRP. The Index is available with Athene’s Balanced Choice® fixed
indexed annuity product.
About Athene USA
Athene USA is an Iowa-domiciled corporation
that serves as the U.S. holding company for Athene’s annuity operations
in the United States. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, Athene USA
serves customers in all 50 states, and through its predecessor
companies, has been serving American consumers for more than 100 years.
About Structured Retail Products (SRP)
SRP is the most
comprehensive online database of structured products in the world with
over 16 million individual product listings from almost three thousand
companies, representing total sales of over $8.73tn. Our product and
market data spans over 16+ years across 54 different countries and is
supplemented by extensive independent analysis, daily news, people moves
and exclusive interviews from key figures within the structured product
space.
SRP has become an invaluable tool for a wide range of institutions
involved in the manufacture and distribution of structured products
across the globe. We specialize in company-wide, corporate access. Our
clients include the world’s largest investment banks, index providers,
regulators, law firms and distributors.
Barclays Capital Inc. and its affiliates ("Barclays") is not the issuer
or producer of this product and Barclays has no responsibilities,
obligations or duties to purchasers of the product. The Shiller Barclays
CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index is a
trademark owned by Barclays Bank PLC and licensed for use by Athene
Annuity and Life Company as the Issuer of the product. Barclays’ only
relationship to Athene Annuity and Life Company is the licensing of the
Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return
Index which is determined, composed and calculated by Barclays without
regard to Athene Annuity and Life Company or the product. While Athene
Annuity and Life Company as Issuer of the product may for itself execute
transaction(s) with Barclays in or relating to the Shiller Barclays
CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index in connection
with the product, purchasers acquire the product from Athene Annuity and
Life Company and purchasers neither acquire any interest in Shiller
Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index nor
enter into any relationship of any kind whatsoever with Barclays upon
making a purchase of the product. The product is not sponsored,
endorsed, sold or promoted by Barclays and Barclays makes no
representation regarding the advisability of the product or use of the
Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return
Index or any data included therein. Barclays shall not be liable in any
way to the Issuer or to other third parties in respect of the use or
accuracy of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD
Total Return Index or any data included therein or in connection with
the administration, marketing, purchasing or performance of the product.
The Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Index Family has been developed in part by
RSBB, LLC, the research principal of which is Robert J. Shiller. RSBB,
LLC is not an investment advisor and does not guarantee the accuracy and
completeness of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Index Family or any data
or methodology either included therein or upon which it is based. RSBB,
LLC shall have no liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions
therein and makes no warranties expressed or implied, as to the
performance or results experienced by any party from the use of any
information included therein or upon which it is based, and expressly
disclaims all warranties of the merchantability or fitness for a
particular purpose with respect thereto, and shall not be liable for any
claims or losses of any nature in connection with the use of such
information, including but not limited to, lost profits or punitive or
consequential damages even, if RSBB, LLC is advised of the possibility
of same.
Barclays and Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD
Total Return Index are trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC or its affiliates
(“Barclays”) and have been licensed for use in connection with the
issuance and distribution of the product. The product is not sponsored
by, endorsed, sold or promoted by Barclays, and Barclays makes no
representation regarding the advisability of purchasing it.
