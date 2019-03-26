Athene : and Annexus Announce Expanded Annuity Lineup

Athene USA (“Athene”), a leading provider of retirement savings
products, and Annexus, a leading independent designer of fixed indexed
annuities (FIAs), announced new enhancements to the Athene®
BCA® suite of FIAs. The new BCA 2.0 FIA includes new indices
designed by two renowned economists: Yale Professor Robert Shiller and
Professor Jeremy Siegel of the Wharton School of Finance at the
University of Pennsylvania.
BCA 2.0 provides a variety of solutions beyond accumulation, including
optional lifetime income and legacy growth riders, available for a
charge. Athene and Annexus will also launch a new FIA with a built-in
income rider for no additional charge — Athene Velocity.
“We believe the complex challenge of retirement planning demands
unconventional thinking, and BCA 2.0 reflects our commitment to
innovative solutions,” said Grant Kvalheim, Chief Executive Officer of
Athene USA. “Collaborating with thought leaders like Robert Shiller and
Jeremy Siegel advances our vision to evolve the FIA and help Americans
nearing or in retirement grow and protect their retirement savings.”
The Shiller Barclays Global Index is a global, multi-asset index
designed to leverage the principles of value investing and momentum. The
Index uses Shiller’s CAPE® ratio to identify undervalued
equities from the world’s three largest developed markets: the United
States, Eurozone and Japan. It then rebalances between the undervalued
equities, bonds and commodities on a monthly basis with the aim to
provide more stable returns through a variety of market environments.
“Value investing is a time-honored principle with continuing relevance
in today’s market environment,” said Shiller. “Our index looks for lower
price components among globally diversified major asset classes with
positive momentum to pursue opportunities and manage risk.”
The WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value Index™, developed by Siegel
with CIBC Capital Markets, including consultation by WisdomTree
Investments, Inc., offers an innovative value strategy focused on U.S.
equities. Each quarter, the index evaluates the 500 largest U.S.
publicly traded companies for operating earnings relative to their
valuation and selects the four most undervalued market sectors. The
index also includes a tactical market trend response designed to make
daily strategic allocations with the aim to generate returns even when
the broader market is declining.
“Traditional value indexes often lead to persistently overweighting
specific sector allocations,” said Professor Siegel. “This index has a
unique methodology for identifying good value opportunities.”
“BCA offers the most comprehensive suite of index options grounded in
academic research available on the market today,” said Don Dady,
co-founder of Annexus. “This enhanced suite of FIAs will provide
advisors and their clients even greater diversification among
complimentary indices.”
“We strategically continue to develop solutions and expand our product
lineup to meet the growing needs of Americans in retirement,” said Ron
Shurts, co-founder of Annexus. “The latest enhancements to the BCA suite
of FIAs will provide solutions that reach a larger population of
advisors, RIAs and insurance professionals.”
If you’re an advisor, RIA or insurance professional who would like
access to these products, contact your Annexus-affiliated Independent
Distribution Company. If you are a client looking to grow and protect
your retirement savings, ask your financial professional for more
information.
About Athene USA
Athene USA is an Iowa-domiciled corporation that serves as the U.S.
holding company for Athene’s annuity operations in the United States.
Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, Athene USA serves customers in
all 50 states, and through its predecessor companies, has been serving
American consumers for more than 100 years. Further information about
our companies can be found at athene.com.
About Annexus
Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their
retirement savings. For over a decade, Annexus has developed
market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life
insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the
industry’s leading insurance carriers and the world’s largest investment
banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products at annexus.com.
About Robert Shiller
Shiller is an American economist, best-selling author and Sterling
Professor of Economics, Professor of Finance and Fellow at the
International Centre for Finance at Yale University. Professor Shiller
is ranked among the 100 most influential economists in the world1.
About Jeremy Siegel
Siegel is the Russell E. Palmer Professor of Finance at the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania. Siegel received his Ph.D. from
M.I.T. and has written and lectured extensively about the economy and
financial markets, monetary policy and interest rates and stock and bond
returns. Along with heading the macroeconomics module of the Morgan Bank
Finance Program in New York, he is the academic director of the U.S.
Securities Industry Institute and is on the Advisory Board of the Asian
Securities Industry Association.
Important Information
This annuity has limitations and charges. For costs and complete
details, please request a Certificate of Disclosure.
Any interest earned is subject to certain limitations such as an Annual
Spread, a Cap Rate, and Participation Rate. These limitations are
declared by the Company before the beginning of each two-year Index Term
Period. Please note that the while the interest you earn may be zero it
will never be less than zero.
Withdrawals and surrender of taxable amounts are subject to ordinary
income tax, and except under certain circumstances, will be subject to
an IRS penalty if taken prior to age 59½. Withdrawals in excess of the
free amount are subject to a Withdrawal Charge and MVA which may result
in the loss of principal.
Barclays Capital Inc. and its affiliates (“Barclays”) is not the issuer
or producer of the Products referenced herein and Barclays has no
responsibilities, obligations or duties to purchasers in these Products.
The Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total
Return Index and the Shiller Barclays Global Index (collectively, the
“Indices”) are trademarks owned by Barclays Bank PLC and licensed for
use by Athene Annuity and Life Company (“Athene”) as the issuer of one
or more fixed indexed annuities (the “Product(s)”). Barclays only
relationship with Athene in respect of the Indices is the licensing of
the Indices, which is determined, composed and calculated by Barclays
without regard to Athene or the Product(s) or the owners of the
Product(s). While Athene may for itself execute transaction(s) with
Barclays in or relating to the Indices in connection with the
Product(s), purchasers acquire the Product(s) from Athene and purchasers
neither acquire any interest in the Indices nor enter into any
relationship of any kind whatsoever with Barclays upon making a purchase
of the Product(s). The Product(s) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or
promoted by Barclays. Barclays does not make any representation or
warranty, express or implied regarding the advisability of purchasing
the Product(s) or the ability of the Indices to track corresponding or
relative market performance. Barclays has not passed on the legality or
suitability of the Product(s) with respect to any person or entity.
Barclays is not responsible for and has not participated in the
determination of the timing of, prices at, or quantities of the
Product(s) to be issued. Barclays has no obligation to take the needs of
Athene or the owners of the Product(s) or any other third party into
consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Indices.
Barclays has no obligation or liability in connection with
administration, marketing of the Product(s).
The Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total
Return Index and the Shiller Barclays Global Index (collectively, the
“Indices”) have been developed in part by RSBB, LLC, the research
principal of which is Robert J. Shiller. RSBB, LLC is not an investment
advisor and does not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of the
Indices or any data or methodology either included therein or upon which
they are based. RSBB, LLC shall have no liability for any errors,
omissions or interruptions therein and makes no warranties expressed or
implied, as to the performance or results experienced by any party from
the use of any information included therein or upon which it is based,
and expressly disclaims all warranties of the merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose with respect thereto, and shall not be liable
for any claims or losses of any nature in connection with the use of
such information, including but not limited to, lost profits or punitive
or consequential damages even, if RSBB, LLC is advised of the
possibility of same.
The licensing agreement between Athene and Barclays is solely for the
benefit of Athene and Barclays and not for the benefit of the owners of
the Product(s) or other third parties.
BARCLAYS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY TO THE ISSUER, PURCHASERS OR TO OTHER
THIRD PARTIES FOR THE QUALITY, ACCURACY AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF THE
INDICES OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN OR FOR INTERRUPTIONS IN THE
DELIVERY OF THE INDICES. BARCLAYS MAKES NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED,
AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY THE ISSUER, THE PURCHASERS OR ANY OTHER
PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE INDICES OR ANY DATA INCLUDED
THEREIN. BARCLAYS MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND HEREBY
EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A
PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE WITH RESPECT TO THE INDICES OR ANY DATA
INCLUDED THEREIN. BARCLAYS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHANGE THE METHODS OF
CALCULATION OR PUBLICATION, OR TO CEASE THE CALCULATION OR PUBLICATION
OF THE INDICES, AND BARCLAYS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY MISCALCULATION
OF OR ANY INCORRECT, DELAYED OR INTERRUPTED PUBLICATION WITH RESPECT TO
THE INDICES. BARCLAYS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES, INCLUDING,
WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, OR
ANY LOST PROFITS AND EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH,
RESULTING FROM THE USE OF THE INDICES OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN OR
WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).
None of the information supplied by Barclays and used in this
publication may be reproduced in any manner without the prior written
permission of Barclays Capital, the investment banking division of
Barclays Bank PLC. Barclays Bank PLC is registered in England No.
1026167. Registered office 1 Churchill Place London E14 5HP.
The WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value IndexTM (the “Index”)
is the exclusive property of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, together with its affiliates,
“CIBC”). CIBC has engaged Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“Bloomberg”)
to maintain and to make certain calculations related to the Index.
“Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce”, “CIBC”, and “Index” (collectively,
the “CIBC Marks”) are trademarks or service marks of CIBC. CIBC has
licensed use of the CIBC Marks to Athene Annuity and Life Company
(“Athene”) for use in one or more fixed indexed annuities offered by
Athene (the “Product(s)”). CIBC is not the issuer of the Products and
its sole contractual relationship with Athene is to license the Index
and the CIBC Marks to Athene.
CIBC, Jeremy Siegel (“Siegel”), senior investment strategy advisor to
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree”), and WisdomTree each
contributed to the development of the Index without considering the
needs of Athene or any annuitant. “WisdomTree®” is a registered
trademark of WisdomTree. WisdomTree and Siegel have licensed certain
rights to CIBC to use their names in connection with the Index and the
inclusion of such names in the Index should not be considered or relied
upon as a recommendation by WisdomTree or Siegel regarding the use or
suitability of the Index. None of CIBC, WisdomTree, Bloomberg or Siegel
are affiliated with each other or control or are controlled by each
other. None of CIBC, Bloomberg, Siegel or WisdomTree or any other
third-party licensor (collectively, the “Index Parties”) to CIBC is
acting, or has been authorized to act, as an agent of Athene or has in
any way sponsored, promoted, solicited, negotiated, endorsed, offered,
sold, issued, supported, structured or priced the Products or provided
investment advice or any other advice to Athene or any annuitant. The
Index Parties are not the issuer of the Products. Purchasers of the
Products neither acquire an interest in the Index nor enter into any
relationship of any kind whatsoever with the Index Parties.
No Index Party has passed on the legality or suitability of, or the
accuracy or adequacy of the descriptions and disclosures relating to,
any Product, including those disclosures with respect to the Index. The
Index Parties make no representation whatsoever, whether express or
implied, as to the advisability of purchasing, selling or holding any
product linked to the Index, including the Products, or the ability of
the Index to meet its stated objectives, including meeting its target
volatility. The Index Parties have no obligation to, and will not, take
the needs of Athene or any annuitant into consideration in determining,
composing or calculating the Index. The selection of the Index as a
crediting option under the Products does not obligate Athene to invest
annuity premiums in the components of the Index.
THE INDEX PARTIES MAKE NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY WHATSOEVER, WHETHER
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE INDEX, ITS DEVELOPMENT AND HAVE NO
RESPONSIBILITIES, OBLIGATIONS OR LIABILITIES WITH RESPECT TO ITS
INCEPTION, ADJUSTMENT, MAINTENANCE, OPERATION OR CALCULATION. AND HEREBY
EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THOSE
OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR THE
ADVISABILITY OF ANY PERSON PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT), WITH RESPECT TO THE
INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN OR RELATING THERETO, AND IN
PARTICULAR DISCLAIM ANY GUARANTEE OR WARRANTY AND SHALL HAVE NO
LIABILITY AS TO THE QUALITY, ACCURACY, ADEQUACY, TIMELINESS,
COMPLETENESS OR AVAILABILITY OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN,
THE RESULTS OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF THE INDEX AND/OR THE COMPOSITION OF
THE INDEX AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME ON ANY PARTICULAR DATE OR OTHERWISE.
THE INDEX PARTIES SHALL NOT BE LIABLE (WHETHER IN NEGLIGENCE OR
OTHERWISE) TO ANY PERSON FOR ANY ERROR OR OMISSION IN THE INDEX OR IN
THE CALCULATION OF THE INDEX, AND THE INDEX PARTIES ARE UNDER NO
OBLIGATION TO ADVISE ANY PERSON OF ANY ERROR THEREIN, OR FOR ANY
INTERRUPTION IN THE CALCULATION OF THE INDEX. NO INDEX PARTY SHALL HAVE
ANY LIABILITY TO ANY PARTY FOR ANY ACT OR FAILURE TO ACT BY THE INDEX
PARTIES IN CONNECTION WITH THE DETERMINATION, ADJUSTMENT OR MAINTENANCE
OF THE INDEX. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT SHALL AN INDEX
PARTY HAVE ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY DIRECT DAMAGES, LOST PROFITS OR
SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, EVEN
IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
No Index Party is a fiduciary or agent of any purchaser, seller or
holder of any Product, or has made any representation or warranty,
express or implied, regarding the advisability of purchasing, selling or
holding any Product or the ability of the Index to track corresponding
or relative market performance. No Index Party shall have any liability
with respect to any Product in which an interest crediting option is
based on the Index, nor for any loss relating to any Product, whether
arising directly or indirectly from the use of the Index, its
methodology, or otherwise. Any obligation to invest annuity premiums
received under the Products are determined solely by Athene.
No purchaser, seller or holder of any Product, or any other person or
entity, should use or refer to any trademark or tradename of any Index
Party to sponsor, endorse, market or promote any Product without first
contacting CIBC. Under no circumstances may any person or entity claim
any affiliation with CIBC or any Index Party without the prior written
permission of CIBC and such Index Party.
BLOOMBERG is a trademark or service mark of Bloomberg. Bloomberg and its
affiliates are not affiliated with Athene or CIBC. Bloomberg’s
association with CIBC is to act as the administrator and calculation
agent of the Index, which is the property of CIBC. Bloomberg does not
guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or
information relating to the Index. Bloomberg makes no warranty, express
or implied, as to the Index, any data or values relating thereto or any
financial product or instrument linked to, using as a component thereof
or based on the Index (“Index Products”) or results to be obtained
therefrom, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability and
fitness for a particular purpose with respect thereto. To the maximum
extent allowed by law, Bloomberg, its licensors, and its and their
respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers, and vendors shall
have no liability or responsibility whatsoever for any injury or
damages—whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive,
or otherwise—arising in connection with the Index, any data or values
relating thereto or any Index Products—whether arising from their
negligence or otherwise.
In calculating the level of the Index, the index methodology deducts a
maintenance fee of 0.20% per year, calculated daily. This fee will
reduce the level of the Index and thus the amount of interest, if any,
that will be credited to any Product. Furthermore, while the volatility
control applied by CIBC may result in less fluctuation in rates of
return as compared to indices without volatility controls, it may also
reduce the overall rate of return as compared to other indices not
subject to volatility controls.
The “S&P 500®” is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of
S&P Global, or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and has been licensed for use by
Athene Annuity and Life Company. Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are
registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a
division of S&P Global (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of
Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks
have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes
by Athene Annuity and Life Company. It is not possible to invest
directly in an index. Athene Annuity and Life Company’s Products are not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of
their respective affiliates (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P
Dow Jones Indices do not make any representation or warranty, express or
implied, to the owners of the Athene Annuity and Life Company’s Products
or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in
securities generally or in Athene Annuity and Life Company’s Products
particularly or the ability of the S&P 500® to track general market
performance. Past performance of an index is not an indication or
guarantee of future results. S&P Dow Jones Indices only relationship to
Athene Annuity and Life Company with respect to the S&P 500® is the
licensing of the Index and certain trademarks, service marks and/or
trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The S&P 500®
is determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without
regard to Athene Annuity and Life Company or the Athene Annuity and Life
Company’s Products. S&P Dow Jones Indices have no obligation to take the
needs of Athene Annuity and Life Company or the owners of Athene Annuity
and Life Company’s Products into consideration in determining, composing
or calculating the S&P 500®. S&P Dow Jones Indices are not responsible
for and have not participated in the determination of the prices, and
amount of Athene Annuity and Life Company’s Products or the timing of
the issuance or sale of Athene Annuity and Life Company’s Products or in
the determination or calculation of the equation by which Athene Annuity
and Life Company’s Products is to be converted into cash, surrendered or
redeemed, as the case may be. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation or
liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of
Athene Annuity and Life Company’s Products. There is no assurance that
investment products based on the S&P 500® will accurately track index
performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones
Indices LLC is not an investment or tax advisor. A tax advisor should be
consulted to evaluate the impact of any tax-exempt securities on
portfolios and the tax consequences of making any particular investment
decision. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a
recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such
security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.
NEITHER S&P DOW JONES INDICES NOR THIRD PARTY LICENSOR GUARANTEES THE
ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE S&P 500®
OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC
COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES SHALL NOT BE
SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS
THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES,
AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY
ATHENE ANNUITY AND LIFE COMPANY, OWNERS OF THE ATHENE ANNUITY AND LIFE
COMPANY’S PRODUCTS, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE
S&P 500® OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING
ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES
BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR
CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS,
TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF
THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT
LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY
AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND ATHENE
ANNUITY AND LIFE COMPANY, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES
INDICES.
Athene BCA 2.0 [ANN19 (01/19), ANN19CS08 (01/19), ANN19CS10 (01/19),
ANN19CS12 (01/19)] or state variation, Family Endowment Rider [PBEDB
(01/19), PBEDBRS (01/19)] or state variation, Balanced Allocation
Lifetime Income Rider [ANNIRS (01/19), ANNIRSRS (01/19), ANNIRF (01/19),
ANNIRFRS (01/19)] or state variation, Athene Velocity [ANN19 (01/19),
ASP19CS (01/19)] or state variation, Athene Velocity Income Rider [ASPIR
(01/19), ASPIRRS (01/19)] are issued by Athene Annuity and Life Company,
West Des Moines, IA. Product features, limitations and availability
vary; see Certificate of Disclosure for full details. Products not
available in all states.
This material is a general description intended for general public use.
Athene Annuity and Life Company (61689), headquartered in West Des
Moines, Iowa, and issuing annuities in 49 states (including MA) and
D.C., and Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York (68039),
headquartered in Pearl River, NY, and issuing annuities in New York, are
not undertaking to provide investment advice for any individual or in
any individual situation, and therefore nothing in this should be read
as investment advice. Please reach out to your insurance professional if
you have any questions about Athene products or their features.
ATHENE ANNUITIES ARE PRODUCTS OF THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY AND NOT
GUARANTEED BY ANY BANK NOR INSURED BY FDIC OR NCUA/NCUSIF. MAY LOSE
VALUE. NO BANK/CREDIT UNION GUARANTEE. NOT A DEPOSIT. NOT INSURED BY ANY
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY. MAY ONLY BE OFFERED BY A LICENSED INSURANCE
AGENT.
1Ranking information from the IDEAS Research Papers in
Economics 2008 and 2017 annual lists
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005967/en/