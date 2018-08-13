Athenex Pharma Solutions, an Athenex, Inc. Company, Launches Compounded Vasopressin Injection in Ready-to-Use Premix IV Bags

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the launch of compounded Vasopressin Injection in ready-to-use premix IV bags through its subsidiary Athenex Pharma Solutions (APS).



APS is focused on applying pharmaceutical cGMP expertise to the 503(B) market to address hospital needs for high-quality outsourced compounding services.

Vasopressin Injection products launched today and available to order from Athenex include:

50 units per 50 mL bag in 0.9% sodium chloride

100 units per 100 mL bag in 0.9% sodium chloride

20 units per 100 mL bag in 0.9% sodium chloride

50 units per 250 mL bag in 0.9% sodium chloride

Per IQVIA sales data, the Vasopressin market in the United States exceeds $400 million annually.

Jeffrey Yordon, Athenex’s Chief Operating Officer and President of APS, commented, “We are delighted to introduce our Vasopressin products to the US market in multiple, ready-to-use premix IV bag presentations. Our launch of Vasopressin Injection in ready-to-use premix IV bags underscores Athenex’s ongoing commitment to broadening our 503(B) portfolio through customer-focused innovation.”

Athenex’s products emphasize quality and can help to enhance patient safety. cGMP processes are followed for each of Athenex’s products, and a Certificate of Analysis is provided for each batch of 503B products so customers are able to see measurable results from repeatable tests. Additionally, Athenex’s AccuraSEE Packaging and Labeling, a proprietary, patent-pending and highly differentiated approach to product packaging and labeling, features a unique label design for every product to give caregivers accurate information and help to reduce the risk of medication errors.

APS is committed to developing and providing a broad portfolio of quality injectable products compliant with the FDA Act Section 503(B). APS’ FDA-inspected 503(B) facility is located in Clarence, NY. The APS product portfolio is available at www.athenexpharma.com.



