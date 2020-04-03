Athens Water Supply & Sewage : AMENDMENT OF 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

EYDAP S.A. within the context of the Company's obligations to inform correctly and timely the investment community, announces the Amended Financial Calendar of the Company for the year 2020, according to the article 4.1.4.3. (1) of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation:

Thursday, May 28th 2020 Release of Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Thursday, May 28th 2020 Analysts' Annual Briefing

Friday, June 26th 2020 Annual Shareholders' General Meeting

Tuesday, June 30th 2020 Ex-Dividend Date

(after June 19.6.2020, which is the expiration date of the Futures Contracts on stocks and on the FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap Index)

Wednesday, July 1st 2020 Dividend beneficiaries - record date

Monday, July 6th 2020 Dividend payment through bank

Friday, September 25th 2020 Release of first half 2020 financial results