Athens Water Supply & Sewage : AMENDMENT OF 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

04/03/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

EYDAP S.A. within the context of the Company's obligations to inform correctly and timely the investment community, announces the Amended Financial Calendar of the Company for the year 2020, according to the article 4.1.4.3. (1) of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation:

Thursday, May 28th 2020 Release of Fiscal Year 2019 Results
Thursday, May 28th 2020 Analysts' Annual Briefing
Friday, June 26th 2020 Annual Shareholders' General Meeting
Tuesday, June 30th 2020 Ex-Dividend Date
(after June 19.6.2020, which is the expiration date of the Futures Contracts on stocks and on the FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap Index)
Wednesday, July 1st 2020 Dividend beneficiaries - record date
Monday, July 6th 2020 Dividend payment through bank
Friday, September 25th 2020 Release of first half 2020 financial results

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 17:18:01 UTC
