Athens Water Supply & Sewage : BOARD OF DIRECTORS INAUGURAL MEETING

EYDAP S.A. informs the investing community that following the election of Mr. Christos Karaplis as Member of the Board of Directors, from the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting on May 15th 2020, the Board of Directors met on the same day and held its inaugural meeting, consisting of the following Members:

Theodora Varvarigou, Chairman of the BoD - Non-Executive Member

Charalambos Sachinis, Chief Executive Officer - Executive Member

Anastasios Tossios, Deputy Executive Officer - Executive Member

Ekaterini Beritsi, Independent Non-Executive Member

Alexandros Nasoufis, Independent Non-Executive Member

Mihail Stavroulakis, Independent Non-Executive Member

Aggelos Amditis, Non-Executive Member

Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, Non-Executive Member

Christos Karaplis, Non-Executive Member

Christos Mistriotis, Non-Executive Member

Panagiotis Skoularikis, Non-Executive Member

Emmanouil Angelakis, Non-Executive Member

Georgios Alexandrakis, Non-Executive Member

