Athens Water Supply & Sewage : BOARD OF DIRECTORS INAUGURAL MEETING

05/16/2020 | 06:11pm EDT

EYDAP S.A. informs the investing community that following the election of Mr. Christos Karaplis as Member of the Board of Directors, from the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting on May 15th 2020, the Board of Directors met on the same day and held its inaugural meeting, consisting of the following Members:

Theodora Varvarigou, Chairman of the BoD - Non-Executive Member
Charalambos Sachinis, Chief Executive Officer - Executive Member
Anastasios Tossios, Deputy Executive Officer - Executive Member
Ekaterini Beritsi, Independent Non-Executive Member
Alexandros Nasoufis, Independent Non-Executive Member
Mihail Stavroulakis, Independent Non-Executive Member
Aggelos Amditis, Non-Executive Member
Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, Non-Executive Member
Christos Karaplis, Non-Executive Member
Christos Mistriotis, Non-Executive Member
Panagiotis Skoularikis, Non-Executive Member
Emmanouil Angelakis, Non-Executive Member
Georgios Alexandrakis, Non-Executive Member

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 22:10:01 UTC
