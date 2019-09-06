Log in
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWAGE COMPANY

(EYDAP)
Athens Water Supply & Sewage : BoD INAUGURAL MEETING

09/06/2019 | 07:32am EDT

EYDAP S.A. informs the investment community that, following to the BoD Decision 20383/4-09-2019, Mr. Anastasios Tosios, Appointed Executive Director, Executive Member of the BoD, has been appointed as the Company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors was then formed into a body as follows:

Theodora Varvarigou, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Non-Executive Member
Charalambos Sachinis, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member
Anastasios Tossios, Deputy Chief Executive Director, Executive Member
Ekaterini Beritsi, Independent, Non-Executive Member
Alexandros Nasoufis, Independent, Non-Executive Member
Mihail Stavroulakis, Independent, Non-Executive Member
Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, Non-Executive Member
Aggelos Amditis, Non-Executive Member
Alexandros Pouliasis, Non-Executive Member
Christos Mistriotis, Non-Executive Member
Panagiotis Skoularikis, Non-Executive Member
Emmanouil Angelakis, Non-Executive Member
Georgios Alexandrakis, Non-Executive Member

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 11:31:08 UTC
