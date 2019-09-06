Athens Water Supply & Sewage : BoD INAUGURAL MEETING

EYDAP S.A. informs the investment community that, following to the BoD Decision 20383/4-09-2019, Mr. Anastasios Tosios, Appointed Executive Director, Executive Member of the BoD, has been appointed as the Company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors was then formed into a body as follows:

Theodora Varvarigou, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Non-Executive Member

Charalambos Sachinis, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member

Anastasios Tossios, Deputy Chief Executive Director, Executive Member

Ekaterini Beritsi, Independent, Non-Executive Member

Alexandros Nasoufis, Independent, Non-Executive Member

Mihail Stavroulakis, Independent, Non-Executive Member

Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, Non-Executive Member

Aggelos Amditis, Non-Executive Member

Alexandros Pouliasis, Non-Executive Member

Christos Mistriotis, Non-Executive Member

Panagiotis Skoularikis, Non-Executive Member

Emmanouil Angelakis, Non-Executive Member

Georgios Alexandrakis, Non-Executive Member

