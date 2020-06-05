Athens Water Supply & Sewage : Invitation to the Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting

I N V I T A T I O N

To the Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting of the

'ATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWERAGE COMPANY - EYDAP S.A.'

Following the decision of the Board of Directors during its convention on June 3rd 2020, in accordance with the Law and the relevant article of the Company's Articles of Association, the Shareholders of our Company are invited to the Ordinary Shareholders΄ General Meeting on June 26th 2020, Friday, 11:00, at the headquarters of the Company, 156 Oropou Str., Galatsi, at the Environmental Program Hall to decide upon the following agenda: (see attached file)