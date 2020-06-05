Log in
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWAGE COMPANY

(EYDAP)
Athens Water Supply & Sewage : Invitation to the Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting

06/05/2020 | 03:31am EDT

I N V I T A T I O N

To the Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting of the

'ATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWERAGE COMPANY - EYDAP S.A.'

Following the decision of the Board of Directors during its convention on June 3rd 2020, in accordance with the Law and the relevant article of the Company's Articles of Association, the Shareholders of our Company are invited to the Ordinary Shareholders΄ General Meeting on June 26th 2020, Friday, 11:00, at the headquarters of the Company, 156 Oropou Str., Galatsi, at the Environmental Program Hall to decide upon the following agenda: (see attached file)

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 07:30:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 324 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2019 58,1 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net cash 2019 425 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 770 M 872 M 875 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 240
Free-Float 38,7%
Technical analysis trends ATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Charalambos Georgiou Sachinis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodora Varvarigou Chairman
Xristos D. Mistriotis Non-Executive Director
Emmanuel Aggelakis Non-Executive Director
Michail Stavroulakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWAGE COMPANY-4.24%872
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.6.39%23 660
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.91%13 076
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-19.29%4 112
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-4.64%3 605
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 975
