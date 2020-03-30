Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Athersys, Inc.    ATHX

ATHERSYS, INC.

(ATHX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athersys : HEALIOS K.K. Increases Investment in Athersys by Fully Exercising Warrant to Acquire Additional Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Athersys, Inc. (“Athersys”) (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that its partner in Japan, HEALIOS K.K. (“Healios”), exercised in full its warrant to purchase shares of Athersys common stock. Healios purchased 4,000,000 shares at a price of $1.76 per share in accordance with the terms of the warrant, representing an additional investment of $7,040,000 in Athersys.

This warrant was issued to Healios in March 2018 as part of an expansion of the collaboration between the companies. This expansion agreement set the warrant exercise price at 110% of the average price per share over the ten days preceding exercise, or $1.76 per share so long as the reference price remained below this floor.

Healios previously purchased 12,000,000 shares of Athersys common stock and now owns approximately 9.4% of the current outstanding shares of Athersys. There are no other warrants outstanding.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, cardiovascular and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance the MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATHERSYS, INC.
06:02aATHERSYS : HEALIOS K.K. Increases Investment in Athersys by Fully Exercising War..
BU
03/19ATHERSYS : Names Maia Hansen Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain
BU
03/16ATHERSYS : NEW MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
03/16ATHERSYS, INC / NEW : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
03/16ATHERSYS : Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
BU
03/11ATHERSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
02/10ATHERSYS : to Host Year-End 2019 Financial Results Call
BU
02/03ATHERSYS : Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
01/16ATHERSYS, INC / NEW : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/15Athersys Names Ivor Macleod Chief Financial Officer
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,50 M
EBIT 2020 -52,9 M
Net income 2020 -52,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,76x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 643x
Capi. / Sales2021 643x
Capitalization 322 M
Chart ATHERSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Athersys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHERSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00  $
Last Close Price 1,96  $
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 206%
Spread / Lowest Target 206%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gil van Bokkelen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William B. J. Lehmann President, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Ivor MacLeod Chief Financial Officer
John J. Harrington Director, Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Rakesh Ramachandran VP-Information Technology & Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHERSYS, INC.59.35%322
GILEAD SCIENCES12.11%91 719
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.78%56 324
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.72%48 934
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.28%21 638
GENMAB A/S-9.38%12 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group