ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(AAT)
ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. Announces Its Requirement to Extend Financial Statement Filing Deadline

04/24/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) -  AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) CEO George Graham announces that due to the extra time required to complete its audited statement due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will have to take advantage of the extended filing deadline for the filing of its December 31, 2019 year end audited statement and MD&A. The Company expects to report its Annual Filings results on or about May 31, 2020.

The Company also intends to postpone the filing of its financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the interim period ended March 31, 2020 (First Quarter 2020 filings) until on or about June 30, 2020.

There have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207-Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the commencement of the second trading day after the Interim Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

About ATI: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that are positioned to make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Buildings Program.

AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

# # #

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 517 3888
Fax :(604) 517 3900
Email: ggraham@airtest.com
Website: www.airtest.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54883


© Newsfilecorp 2020
