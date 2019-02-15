Atkore International : Announces Promotion of Mark Lamps to President of Mechanical Products and Solutions Business Unit

Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) (“Atkore” or the “Company”) today
announced the promotion of Mark Lamps to President–Mechanical Products
and Solutions business unit, effective March 1, 2019. In this role, Mr.
Lamps will have leadership responsibility for Metal Framing, Mechanical
Pipe, Barbed Tape and Construction Services businesses in North America,
as well as Metal Framing, Cable Management and Flexible Conduit
businesses across EMEA and APAC regions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005107/en/
Mark Lamps, President-Mechanical Products & Solutions for Atkore International (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Lamps succeeds Mike J. Schulte, who is leaving to pursue a new
leadership opportunity outside of Atkore.
“Over the past five years, Mike has helped improve operational focus,
strengthen commercial execution and drive top line growth for Atkore,”
commented Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer for Atkore.
“I want to thank him for his contributions and wish him well on his
future endeavors.”
Mr. Lamps joined Atkore in October 2018 as Vice President-Business
Development and Strategy with responsibility for developing growth
strategies focused on key business opportunities and acquisitions. He
will continue to support this role on an interim basis while Atkore
searches for a permanent replacement.
Mr. Waltz noted, “Mark is a proven executive with successful tenure in
global operations, engineering, and business development. His industry
experience, coupled with relentless focus on serving customers, will
enable Atkore to continue executing its growth strategies, strengthening
our position as an industry leader, and delivering value for customers
and shareholders.”
Before joining Atkore, Mr. Lamps was Vice President-Technology for nVent
LLC, an electrical products company that was a spinoff from Pentair LLC,
where he was responsible for leading new product development and
digitization activities. Prior to that, Mr. Lamps spent 23 years at
Pentair, LLC holding key executive roles in businesses with large global
Profit & Loss responsibilities as well as leading a 900-person
engineering organization. Additionally, Mr. Lamps was based
internationally for four years, and drove rapid growth in key strategic
regions from $3 million to more than $80 million during that same time
period.
Before his 23-year tenure at Pentair, Mr. Lamps held engineering
positions General Motors Corporation, after initially starting his
career as a consultant with Andersen Consulting.
Mr. Lamps earned Master of Business Administration from Kellogg Graduate
School of Management at Northwestern University, as well as a Master of
Science in Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from
Stanford University.
About Atkore International Group Inc.
Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical
products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation
markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and
industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end
integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers’
businesses and employs approximately 3,700 people at 61 manufacturing
and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in
Harvey, Illinois.
To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005107/en/