ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(ATKR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Atkore International Group Inc. : Acquires Cor-Tek™ by Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Company

0
08/21/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

Atkore International Group Inc. (“Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR), today announced that it has acquired the assets of Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Company, a leader in PVC conduit and duct products sold under the Cor-Tek™ brand name (www.CorTekConduitSolutions.com).

“Cor-Tek specializes in cellular core technology which delivers value and cost effectiveness to the residential, commercial and industrial electrical markets,” commented John Pregenzer, president of Atkore’s Conduit & Fittings business. He added, “This acquisition contributes to our continued focus on strategic growth by expanding our product portfolio and improving geographic coverage for the West Coast that enables Atkore to meet the needs of customers.”

Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe is headquartered in Pendleton, Oregon, and will continue operating at its current location. The company offers a complete line of PVC conduit and duct products available in one-half inch through eight-inch diameters and in 10 foot and 20-foot lengths that meet UL, NEMA and ASTM specifications.

Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. delivers a unique portfolio of integrated electrical solutions that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from curb to outlet. With 3,975 employees and 66 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, we meet our customers’ needs by providing unmatched quality, delivery and value across a robust product line that includes steel, PVC and aluminum conduit, armored cable and flexible conduits, metal framing, wire baskets, cable trays and other complementary products including fittings, and mechanical tube. To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 924 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Debt 2019 718 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,49x
P/E ratio 2020 8,57x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 1 355 M
Chart ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Atkore International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,80  $
Last Close Price 28,94  $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William E. Waltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael V. Schrock Chairman
David P. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lee Paree Vice President-Information Technology
A. Mark Zeffiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC44.20%1 340
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.59%69 672
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE22.17%44 222
NIDEC CORPORATION18.44%38 813
EMERSON ELECTRIC-2.96%35 664
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.26%32 827
