Atkore International Group Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
02/06/2019 | 06:31am EST
Diluted earnings per share increased by $0.13 to $0.54; Adjusted net
income per diluted share increased by $0.18 to $0.74
Net income decreased by $0.2 million to $26.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA
increased by $11.5 million to $70.0 million
Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $69 million - $75
million
Full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance updated to $290.0 million - $310.0
million
Second quarter 2019 Adjusted net income per diluted share guidance of
$0.70 - $0.80
Full-year Adjusted net income per diluted share guidance updated to
$3.05 - $3.35
Atkore International Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Atkore") (NYSE: ATKR)
announced earnings for its fiscal 2019 first quarter ended December 28,
2018.
"I’m pleased to report that Atkore delivered strong First Quarter
results in net sales, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. Our
continued focus on executing upon strategic initiatives has driven
profitable growth and an improved customer experience, which enables
Atkore to increase its full year guidance for Fiscal Year 2019,”
commented Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer.
2019 First Quarter Results
Three months ended
(in thousands)
December 28, 2018
December 29, 2017
Change
% Change
Net sales
Electrical Raceway
$
343,406
$
316,523
$
26,883
8.5
%
Mechanical Products & Solutions
108,813
98,574
10,239
10.4
%
Eliminations
(191
)
(539
)
348
(64.6
)%
Consolidated operations
$
452,028
$
414,558
$
37,470
9.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA
Electrical Raceway
$
68,489
$
56,160
$
12,329
22.0
%
Mechanical Products & Solutions
10,887
10,809
78
0.7
%
Unallocated
(9,353
)
(8,482
)
(871
)
10.3
%
Consolidated operations
$
70,023
$
58,487
$
11,536
19.7
%
Net sales increased $37.5 million, or 9.0% to $452.0 million for the
three months ended December 28, 2018 compared to $414.6 million for the
three months ended December 29, 2017. Net sales increased $39.8 million
primarily due to increased average market prices for the metal
electrical conduit product category and the pass-through impact of
higher average input costs of steel, copper, and freight. Additionally,
net sales increased $13.0 million due to the acquisitions of Vergokan
International NV ("Vergokan") and Communications Integrators, Inc.
("Cii") over the past twelve months, partly offset by a decrease in net
sales of $4.9 million due to the divestiture of Flexhead in the second
quarter of fiscal 2018. The increase in net sales was partially offset
by lower volume of $11.0 million primarily in metal conduit and cable
wire product categories sold within the Electrical Raceway segment.
Gross profit increased by $13.4 million, or 13.8% to $110.3 million for
the three months ended December 28, 2018, as compared to $96.9 million
for the prior-year period. Gross margins increased to 24.4% for the
three months ended December 28, 2018, as compared to 23.4% for the
prior-year period. Gross margins increased primarily due to increased
average market prices for the metal electrical conduit product category.
Net income decreased by $0.2 million, or 0.9% to $26.9 million for the
three months ended December 28, 2018 compared to $27.2 million for the
prior-year period primarily due to higher income tax expense of $5.6
million and higher interest expense of $5.6 million, partially offset by
higher operating income of $9.1 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $11.5 million, or 19.7% to $70.0 million
for the three months ended December 28, 2018 compared to $58.5 million
for the three months ended December 29, 2017. The increase was primarily
due to higher operating income of $9.1 million and incremental Adjusted
EBITDA of $2.1 million from acquisitions during fiscal 2019 and fiscal
2018, partially offset by the divestiture of Flexhead during the second
quarter of fiscal 2018.
Diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis was $0.54 for the three
months ended December 28, 2018, as compared to $0.41 in the prior-year
period. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased by $0.18 to
$0.74 for the three months ended December 28, 2018, as compared to $0.56
for the prior-year period.
Segment Results
Electrical Raceway
Net sales increased $26.9 million, or 8.5%, to $343.4 million for the
three months ended December 28, 2018 compared to $316.5 million for the
three months ended December 29, 2017. The increase was primarily due to
increased average market prices for the metal electrical conduit and
fittings product category and the pass-through impact of higher average
input costs of steel, copper and freight of $25.0 million. Additionally,
sales increased $13.0 million resulting from acquisitions during fiscal
2019 and fiscal 2018. The increase in sales was partially offset by
lower volume of $11.0 million primarily in the metal electrical conduit
and cable wire product categories.
Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 28, 2018 increased
$12.3 million, or 22.0%, to $68.5 million from $56.2 million for the
three months ended December 29, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased
to 19.9% for the three months ended December 28, 2018 compared to 17.7%
for the three months ended December 29, 2017. The increase in Adjusted
EBITDA was largely due to increased average market prices for the metal
electrical conduit product category and incremental Adjusted EBITDA
resulting from acquisitions during fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018. The
increase in Adjusted EBITDA was partially offset by lower volume for
metal electrical conduit and cable wire product categories.
Mechanical Products & Solutions ("MP&S")
Net sales increased $10.2 million, or 10.4%, for the three months ended
December 28, 2018 to $108.8 million compared to $98.6 million for the
three months ended December 29, 2017. The increase was primarily due to
$14.8 million of higher average selling prices, partly offset by a
decrease in net sales of $4.9 million due to the divestiture of Flexhead
in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.1 million, or 0.7%, to $10.9 million for
the three months ended December 28, 2018 compared to $10.8 million for
the three months ended December 29, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margins
decreased to 10.0% for the three months ended December 28, 2018 compared
to 11.0% for the three months ended December 29, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA
increase primarily due to an increase in average selling prices,
partially offset by the divestiture of Flexhead in the second quarter of
fiscal 2018.
Second Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Guidance
The Company's expects second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the
range of $69 million - $75 million and Adjusted net income per diluted
share to be in the range of $0.70 - $0.80.
The Company is updating its expectation of fiscal year 2019 Adjusted
EBITDA to be in the range of $290.0 million - $310.0 million and its
expectation of fiscal year 2019 Adjusted net income per diluted share to
be in the range of $3.05 - $3.35 .
Reconciliations of the forward-looking full-year 2019 outlook for
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not being
provided as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to
accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such
reconciliations.
Share Repurchase Program
On February 5, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase
program, under which the Company may repurchase up to $50 million of its
outstanding common stock. The Company will conduct repurchases under the
program in the open market and through broker negotiated purchases in
compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and subject to market conditions, applicable legal
requirements, and other relevant factors. The share repurchase program
will be funded from the company’s available cash balances. This share
repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any
particular amount of common stock, and it may be terminated at any time
at the company’s discretion. As of January 30, 2019, the Company had
45,980,471 shares of common stock outstanding.
Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Electrical
Raceway products primarily for the non-residential construction and
renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the
construction and industrial markets. The Company manufactures a broad
range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical
to its customers’ businesses and employs approximately 3,500 people at
58 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company is
headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements
relating to financial outlook. Some of the forward-looking statements
can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as
"believes," "expects," "may," "will," "shall," "should," "would,"
"could," "seeks," "aims," "projects," "is optimistic," "intends,"
"plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all matters that
are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to
known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond
our control. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance
and outcomes, including, without limitation, our actual results of
operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of
the market in which we operate, may differ materially from those made in
or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial
condition and cash flows, and the development of the market in which we
operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in
this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative
of results or developments in subsequent periods.
A number of important factors, including, without limitation, the risks
and uncertainties discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC") on November 28, 2018 could cause actual results and
outcomes to differ materially from those reflected in the
forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual
results and outcomes to differ from those reflected in forward-looking
statements include, without limitation: declines in, and uncertainty
regarding, the general business and economic conditions in the United
States and international markets in which we operate; weakness or
another downturn in the United States non-residential construction
industry; changes in prices of raw materials; pricing pressure, reduced
profitability, or loss of market share due to intense competition;
availability and cost of third-party freight carriers and energy; high
levels of imports of products similar to those manufactured by us;
changes in federal, state, local and international governmental
regulations and trade policies; adverse weather conditions; failure to
generate sufficient cash flow from operations or to raise sufficient
funds in the capital markets to satisfy existing obligations and support
the development of our business; increased costs relating to future
capital and operating expenditures to maintain compliance with
environmental, health and safety laws; reduced spending by,
deterioration in the financial condition of, or other adverse
developments with respect to, one or more of our top customers;
increases in our working capital needs, which are substantial and
fluctuate based on economic activity and the market prices for our main
raw materials, including as a result of failure to collect, or delays in
the collection of, cash from the sale of manufactured products; work
stoppage or other interruptions of production at our facilities as a
result of disputes under existing collective bargaining agreements with
labor unions or in connection with negotiations of new collective
bargaining agreements, as a result of supplier financial distress, or
for other reasons; challenges attracting and retaining key personnel or
high-quality employees; changes in our financial obligations relating to
pension plans that we maintain in the United States; reduced production
or distribution capacity due to interruptions in the operations of our
facilities or those of our key suppliers; loss of a substantial number
of our third-party agents or distributors or a dramatic deviation from
the amount of sales they generate; security threats, attacks, or other
disruptions to our information systems, or failure to comply with
complex network security, data privacy and other legal obligations or
the failure to protect sensitive information; possible impairment of
goodwill or other long-lived assets as a result of future triggering
events, such as declines in our cash flow projections or customer
demand; safety and labor risks associated with the manufacture and in
the testing of our products; product liability, construction defect and
warranty claims and litigation relating to our various products, as well
as government inquiries and investigations, and consumer, employment,
tort and other legal proceedings; our ability to protect our
intellectual property and other material proprietary rights; risks
inherent in doing business internationally; our inability to introduce
new products effectively or implement our innovation strategies; the
inability of our customers to pay off the credit lines extended to them
by us in a timely manner and the negative impact on customer relations
resulting from our collections efforts with respect to non-paying or
slow-paying customers; our inability to continue importing raw
materials, component parts and/or finished goods; changes as a result of
comprehensive tax reform; the incurrence of liabilities and the issuance
of additional debt or equity in connection with acquisitions, joint
ventures or divestitures; failure to manage acquisitions successfully,
including identifying, evaluating, and valuing acquisition targets and
integrating acquired companies, businesses or assets; the incurrence of
liabilities in connection with violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act and similar foreign anti-corruption laws; the incurrence
of additional expenses, increase in complexity of our supply chain and
potential damage to our reputation with customers resulting from
regulations related to "conflict minerals"; disruptions or impediments
to the receipt of sufficient raw materials resulting from various
anti-terrorism security measures; restrictions contained in our debt
agreements; failure to generate cash sufficient to pay the principal of,
interest on, or other amounts due on our debt; and other factors
described from time to time in documents that we file with the SEC. The
Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained
herein, which speaks only as of the date hereof.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes certain financial information, not prepared
in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the
United States ("GAAP"). Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP
financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein
may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other
companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes
for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See
non-GAAP reconciliations below in this press release for a
reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP
financial measures.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in evaluating the
performance of our business and in the preparation of our annual
operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and
profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical
comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before: depreciation and
amortization, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment of
debt, income tax expense (benefit), restructuring and impairments,
stock-based compensation, certain legal matters, transaction costs, gain
on sale of a business, gain on sale of joint venture and other items,
such as inventory reserves and adjustments and realized or unrealized
gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions. We believe Adjusted
EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP")
measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted
EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business. We define Adjusted
EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net sales.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with
comparable accounting principles generally accepted in the United States
of America ("GAAP") measures, is useful for investors because management
uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share
We use Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share in
evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management
believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by
offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results that, when
reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure provide an indication of
performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and or
non-cash items. We define Adjusted net income as net income before
consulting fees, loss on extinguishment of debt, stock-based
compensation, intangible asset amortization, gain on sale of joint
venture, certain legal matters and other items. We define Adjusted net
income per share as basic and diluted earnings per share excluding the
per share impact of consulting fees, loss on extinguishment of debt,
stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, gain on sale of
joint venture, certain legal matters and other items.
Leverage Ratio - Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA
We define leverage ratio as the ratio of net debt (total debt less cash
and cash equivalents) to Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month
("TTM") basis. We believe the leverage ratio is useful to investors as
an alternative liquidity measure.
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended
December 28,
December 29,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
Net sales
$
452,028
$
414,558
Cost of sales
341,772
317,691
Gross profit
110,256
96,867
Selling, general and administrative
56,379
51,595
Intangible asset amortization
8,214
8,687
Operating income
45,663
36,585
Interest expense, net
12,160
6,594
Other (income) expense, net
(1,600
)
286
Income before income taxes
35,103
29,705
Income tax expense
8,154
2,516
Net income
$
26,949
$
27,189
Net income per share
Basic
$
0.56
$
0.43
Diluted
$
0.54
$
0.41
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share
data)
December 28, 2018
September 30, 2018
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,919
$
126,662
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,534
and $1,762, respectively
294,181
265,147
Inventories, net
226,587
221,753
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
28,952
33,576
Total current assets
625,639
647,138
Property, plant and equipment, net
241,699
213,108
Intangible assets, net
295,203
291,916
Goodwill
178,797
170,129
Deferred tax assets
1,249
162
Other long-term assets
2,197
1,607
Total Assets
$
1,344,784
$
1,324,060
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$
26,561
$
26,561
Accounts payable
134,090
156,525
Income tax payable
3,931
542
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
21,197
33,350
Customer liabilities
50,127
3,377
Other current liabilities
51,642
52,392
Total current liabilities
287,548
272,747
Long-term debt
878,094
877,686
Deferred tax liabilities
23,720
16,510
Other long-term tax liabilities
907
1,443
Pension liabilities
16,500
17,075
Other long-term liabilities
13,860
16,540
Total Liabilities
1,220,629
1,202,001
Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,
45,980,471 and 47,079,645 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
461
472
Treasury stock, held at cost, 260,900 and 260,900 shares,
respectively
(2,580
)
(2,580
)
Additional paid-in capital
460,264
457,978
Accumulated deficit
(314,831
)
(317,373
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,159
)
(16,438
)
Total Equity
124,155
122,059
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,344,784
$
1,324,060
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months ended
(in thousands)
December 28, 2018
December 29, 2017
Operating activities:
Net income
$
26,949
$
27,189
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,021
17,210
Deferred income taxes
(1,306
)
(5,334
)
Stock-based compensation
2,982
3,564
Other adjustments to net income
2,201
1,559
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from
acquisitions
Accounts receivable
22,111
19,967
Inventories
4,263
(5,396
)
Accounts payable
(30,405
)
(8,311
)
Other, net
(4,539
)
(1,508
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
40,277
48,940
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(6,875
)
(8,235
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(57,899
)
—
Other, net
(151
)
784
Net cash used in investing activities
(64,925
)
(7,451
)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under credit facility
—
204,000
Repayments under credit facility
—
(247,000
)
Repayments of short-term debt
—
(1,250
)
Issuance of common stock
(695
)
3,314
Repurchase of common stock
(24,419
)
(6,681
)
Other, net
(62
)
(48
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(25,176
)
(47,665
)
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(919
)
219
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(50,743
)
(5,957
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
126,662
45,718
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
75,919
$
39,761
Supplementary Cash Flow information
Capital expenditures, not yet paid
$
1,106
$
615
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to
net income for the periods presented:
Three months ended
(in thousands)
December 28, 2018
December 29, 2017
Net income
$
26,949
$
27,189
Interest expense, net
12,160
6,594
Income tax expense
8,154
2,516
Depreciation and amortization
18,021
17,210
Restructuring and impairments
1,387
262
Stock-based compensation
2,982
3,564
Transaction costs
164
645
Other (a)
206
507
Adjusted EBITDA
$
70,023
$
58,487
(a)
Represents other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments,
realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions
and release of certain indemnified uncertain tax positions.
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
The following tables represent reconciliations of Net sales and
calculations of Adjusted EBITDA Margin by segment for the periods
presented:
Three months ended
December 28, 2018
December 29, 2017
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
EBITDA
Adjusted
EBITDA
(in thousands)
Net sales
EBITDA
Margin
Net sales
EBITDA
Margin
Electrical Raceway
$
343,406
$
68,489
19.9
%
$
316,523
$
56,160
17.7
%
Mechanical Products & Solutions
108,813
$
10,887
10.0
%
98,574
$
10,809
11.0
%
Eliminations
(191
)
(539
)
Consolidated operations
$
452,028
$
414,558
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE
The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted net
income to net income for the periods presented:
Three months ended
December 28,
December 29,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
Net income
$
26,949
$
27,189
Stock-based compensation
2,982
3,564
Intangible asset amortization
8,214
8,687
Other (a)
206
507
Pre-tax adjustments to net income
11,402
12,758
Tax effect
(2,793
)
(3,317
)
Adjusted net income
$
35,558
$
36,630
Weighted-Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
48,283
65,905
Net income per diluted share
$
0.54
$
0.41
Adjusted net income per diluted share(b)
$
0.74
$
0.56
(a)
Represents other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments,
realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions
and release of certain indemnified uncertain tax positions.
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
LEVERAGE RATIO
The following table presents reconciliations of Net debt to Total
debt for the periods presented:
December 28,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 25,
($ in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2016
2015
Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$
26,561
$
26,561
$
4,215
$
1,267
$
2,864
Long-term debt
878,094
877,686
571,863
629,046
649,344
Total debt
904,655
904,247
576,078
630,313
652,208
Less cash and cash equivalents
75,919
126,662
45,718
200,279
80,598
Net debt
$
828,736
$
777,585
$
530,360
$
430,034
$
571,610
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$
283,086
$
271,549
$
227,608
$
235,002
$
163,949
Total debt/TTM Adjusted EBITDA
3.2
x
3.3
x
2.5
x
2.7
x
4.0
x
Net debt/TTM Adjusted EBITDA
2.9
x
2.9
x
2.3
x
1.8
x
3.5
x
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
for the trailing twelve months ended December 28, 2018: