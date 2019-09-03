Log in
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(ATKR)
Atkore International Group Inc. : To Participate in RBC Global Industrials Conference

09/03/2019

Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets, today announced that Bill Waltz, Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:55 - 5:25 p.m. PDT.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers’ businesses. With approximately 4,000 employees and 66 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, we meet our customers’ needs by providing unmatched quality, delivery and value across a robust product portfolio. To learn more, please visit us as www.atkore.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 924 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Debt 2019 718 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,51x
P/E ratio 2020 8,59x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 1 358 M
Chart ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Atkore International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,80  $
Last Close Price 29,01  $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William E. Waltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael V. Schrock Chairman
David P. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lee Paree Vice President-Information Technology
A. Mark Zeffiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC46.22%1 358
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.54%71 910
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.66%45 333
NIDEC CORPORATION15.49%37 994
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.27%36 654
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.56%33 902
