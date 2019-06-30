Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA

(ATL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atlantia : Italian report reveals basis for revoking Atlantia road concession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 04:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's ruling 5-Star party believes the government has a legal opinion that would justify terminating a national motorway concession that accounts for a third of core profits of infrastructure group Atlantia, a source said on Sunday.

The anti-establishment party, which rules in coalition with the right-wing League, has been campaigning for almost a year to scrap the concession, blaming Atlantia for a bridge collapse which killed 43 people on its toll network in Genoa last August.

Atlantia denies accusations by 5-Star leader and deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio that it had neglected maintenance on the bridge. Last week, it received some support from League leader Matteo Salvini who said no one should rush to judgment before investigations into the cause run their course.

However, the source familiar with 5-Star's thinking on the matter said a transport ministry report, still unpublished, had found serious inadequacies in maintenance and management of the bridge by Atlantia's toll-road unit, Autostrade per l'Italia.

The source showed Reuters three pages of the report which concluded that "the grounds existed for a termination of the concession for a breach of duty by the concessionaire".

Reuters has not viewed the rest of the ministry's report.

An Atlantia spokesman declined immediate comment on the source's comments.

Separately, Di Maio said in a Facebook post late on Sunday that "as far as we understand" there were serious maintenance inadequacies on the part of Autostrade and that compensation due to it in the event of early termination would not be "enormous".

The source said compensation would still be due to Atlantia, such as for investments made on the motorway network, but much less than the 24 billion euros estimated by market analysts as the net present value of the concession due to expire in 2038.

(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

By Giuseppe Fonte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIA
04:52pATLANTIA : Italian report reveals basis for revoking Atlantia road concession
RE
06/28ATLANTIA : Italy's Di Maio says Arcelor, Atlantia are 'blackmailing government'
RE
06/28ATLANTIA : Italy deputy PM Salvini urges truce in war of words over Atlantia
RE
06/28ATLANTIA : Italy's Salvini throws support behind Atlantia - paper
RE
06/28ATLANTIA : Italian minister says Atlantia cannot join Alitalia rescue bid
AQ
06/27ATLANTIA : Italy's Atlantia and Rome in open warfare over minister's comments
RE
06/27ATLANTIA : says reserves right to sue over Italian minister's comments
RE
06/25ATLANTIA : Italy transport regulator says new rules not imposed unilaterally on ..
RE
06/21Italian toll-road operators hope for government talks over tariff changes - s..
RE
06/21ATLANTIA : says received expressions of interest for Telepass, no talks ongoing
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 11 615 M
EBIT 2019 4 333 M
Net income 2019 1 569 M
Debt 2019 36 370 M
Yield 2019 5,18%
P/E ratio 2019 12,00
P/E ratio 2020 11,50
EV / Sales 2019 4,76x
EV / Sales 2020 4,66x
Capitalization 18 919 M
Chart ATLANTIA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,4 €
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Castellucci Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Giancarlo Guenzi Chief Financial Officer
Giuliano Mari Independent Director
Monica Mondardini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA26.78%21 517
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.24.36%16 883
GETLINK20.12%8 814
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD9.59%7 711
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI35.24%4 221
GUANGDONG PROVINCIAL EXPRESSWAY DEVELOP.--.--%2 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About