Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA

(ATL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atlantia : Italy's Di Maio says Arcelor, Atlantia are 'blackmailing government'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Deputy PM Di Maio presents EU election program

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's industry minister has accused two big companies - transport group Atlantia and steelmaker ArcelorMittal - of trying to blackmail the government, escalating a war of words which big business says could scare investors.

Thousands of jobs could be at risk if the government followed through on threats to punish the two groups in the name of workers.

Atlantia, controlled by Italy's Benetton family, risks losing its domestic motorway concession, which accounts for a third of its core profit, after the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge it operated in Genoa.

ArcelorMittal has warned it could be forced to close the Ilva plant after Rome on Thursday scrapped the legal immunity granted by previous governments to ease a purchase of the ailing southern Italian plant - which has the largest production capacity in Europe - by the steel group.

Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, leader of ruling 5-Star Movement, was sharply critical of both companies.

"If somebody wants to side with Atlantia or with Arcelor Mittal which are ... blackmailing the state and asking for legal immunity when (in the case of Arcelor) they are threatening to close the (steel) plant I stand with the workers and we will never side with multinationals that blackmail the state," he said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

On Thursday Di Maio said the government was set to revoke Atlantia's concession, adding the group was an undesirable partner for troubled flagship carrier Alitalia.

ArcelorMittal's European head, Geert Van Poelvoorde, reacted with disbelief to the government about face on the immunity, while Atlantia said on Thursday it reserved the right to take legal action to protect its reputation after Di Maio's remarks.

The government is desperate to save Alitalia and there has been intense speculation that Rome could try to mend its relations with Atlantia in exchange for the company's help in rescuing the loss-making airline.

Alitalia employs 11,6000 workers, with more than 8,000 people currently working at the Ilva plant in southern Italy.

Italian industry lobby Confindustria said the handling of both Atlantia and ArcelorMittal cases by the government could damage the credibility of the country.

Silvia Rovere, CEO of Morgan Stanley SGR, the group's asset management unit in Italy, told Reuters the country needed foreign investments and had to provide a safe environment.

"Investors arrive but then the rules change or there is uncertainty in their application ... we can't afford it," said Rovere, who is also the head of Italy's association of real estate companies.

"The country has low growth and very high debt, and we need both domestic and international investors to buy our (public) debt and invest in our projects."

(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; editing by David Evans)

By Francesca Landini
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.14% 15.736 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
ATLANTIA 1.10% 22.91 End-of-day quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIA
02:15pATLANTIA : Italy's Di Maio says Arcelor, Atlantia are 'blackmailing government'
RE
03:52aATLANTIA : Italy deputy PM Salvini urges truce in war of words over Atlantia
RE
02:18aATLANTIA : Italy's Salvini throws support behind Atlantia - paper
RE
01:22aATLANTIA : Italian minister says Atlantia cannot join Alitalia rescue bid
AQ
06/27ATLANTIA : Italy's Atlantia and Rome in open warfare over minister's comments
RE
06/27ATLANTIA : says reserves right to sue over Italian minister's comments
RE
06/25ATLANTIA : Italy transport regulator says new rules not imposed unilaterally on ..
RE
06/21Italian toll-road operators hope for government talks over tariff changes - s..
RE
06/21ATLANTIA : says received expressions of interest for Telepass, no talks ongoing
RE
06/14ATLANTIA : Italy's Industry ministry open to any discussions on Alitalia, includ..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 11 615 M
EBIT 2019 4 333 M
Net income 2019 1 569 M
Debt 2019 36 370 M
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
P/E ratio 2020 11,38
EV / Sales 2019 4,74x
EV / Sales 2020 4,64x
Capitalization 18 712 M
Chart ATLANTIA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,4 €
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Castellucci Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Giancarlo Guenzi Chief Financial Officer
Giuliano Mari Independent Director
Monica Mondardini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA25.40%21 067
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.24.27%12 003
GETLINK18.84%8 473
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD9.29%7 657
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI34.08%4 182
GUANGDONG PROVINCIAL EXPRESSWAY DEVELOP.--.--%2 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About