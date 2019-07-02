Atlantia : Italy's Di Maio says Atlantia's concession can be revoked unilaterally

Atlantia is under pressure after a motorway bridge it operated collapsed last year, killing 43 people. Di Maio wrote in a post on Facebook that the government aimed to punish the firm, saying it had the right to strip the company of its lucrative toll road concession.

In a draft report seen earlier by Reuters, experts appointed by the transport ministry said a unilateral revocation was possible but legally risky.

Atlantia has denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)