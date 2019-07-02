Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia

Atlantia : Italy's Di Maio says Atlantia's concession can be revoked unilaterally

07/02/2019 | 09:53am EDT

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday all the conditions were in place for the government to revoke unilaterally infrastructure operator Atlantia motorway concession.

Atlantia is under pressure after a motorway bridge it operated collapsed last year, killing 43 people. Di Maio wrote in a post on Facebook that the government aimed to punish the firm, saying it had the right to strip the company of its lucrative toll road concession.

In a draft report seen earlier by Reuters, experts appointed by the transport ministry said a unilateral revocation was possible but legally risky.

Atlantia has denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

