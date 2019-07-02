Log in
Atlantia : Italy's Di Maio says government open to finding solution over Atlantia concession - paper

07/02/2019 | 01:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Deputy PM Di Maio presents EU election program

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's government is open to finding a solution over the proposed revocation of Atlantia motorway concession if the infrastructure group pays up, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio was quoted as saying.

In an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica, Di Maio said the government had no other option than to trigger proceedings that may lead to the stripping of the concession following the collapse of a bridge operated by Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia which killed 43 people last August.

"It's no fun to revoke the concession but ... the government could not keep silent," Di Maio said, adding he did not like Autostrade's "disrespectful attitude".

"We're ready to find a solution, provided Autostrade pays and there is justice for the victims."

Reuters could not immediately reach Atlantia for a comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

