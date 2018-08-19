Log in
Atlantia : Italy to launch infrastructure plan in September - official

08/19/2018 | 11:34am CEST
Italy's Undersecretary for Prime Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti arrives for gala dinner at the Quirinal palace in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - The government will launch a plan aimed at making Italy's infrastructure safe, a government official said in a newspaper interview on Sunday, after the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa killed 43 people.

Giancarlo Giorgetti, undersecretary in the prime minister's office and a leading member of the League party, said the plan would include motorways, bridges and viaducts but also public buildings such as schools.

"It will be a maintenance operation with no precedents, with enormous investment in public works," he said in an interview with Il Messaggero.

He did not specify the cost of the plan but said "deficit, GDP or European rules do not exist".

The government, a coalition between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the League, has started a procedure aimed at revoking concessions held by Autostrade to operate toll highways after the Genoa bridge collapse.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 197 M
EBIT 2018 2 823 M
Net income 2018 1 283 M
Debt 2018 13 046 M
Yield 2018 7,22%
P/E ratio 2018 12,73
P/E ratio 2019 11,86
EV / Sales 2018 4,68x
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
Capitalization 15 971 M
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Castellucci Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Giancarlo Guenzi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Benetton Director
Giuliano Mari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA-26.52%18 266
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.-10.58%15 723
GETLINK2.01%6 878
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD-13.50%6 205
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI-19.46%3 253
POINTER TELOCATION LTD-34.55%100
