Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA (ATL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Atlantia SpA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. - ATASY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 02:32am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Atlantia S.p.A. (''Atlantia'' or the ''Company'') (OTC PINK: ATASY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Atlantia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 14, 2018, a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia's subsidiary Autostrade per L'Italia (''Autostrade'') collapsed, killing 43 people. On August 16, 2018, media outlets reported that the Italian government had opened an investigation into Autostrade. Italy's Deputy Transport Minister stated that the government was considering revoking Autostrade's operating concession and imposing a fine of upwards of ?150 million on Autostrade. On this news, Atlantia's American depositary receipt price fell $1.66, or 13.7%, to close at $10.45 on August 16, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

https://www.accesswire.com/511415/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Atlantia-SpA-ATASY

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIA
02:32aATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ..
AC
08/29ALLIANZ : Atlantia draws fire after CEO rejects nationalisation idea
RE
08/28ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of..
AC
08/27ATLANTIA : Italy’s Atlantia publishes highway concession documents after G..
AQ
08/27BRIDGE COLLAPSE : Italy's Atlantia publishes highway concession documents
AQ
08/24ATLANTIA : Bridge collapse in Italy
AQ
08/23ATLANTIA : Italy minister dismisses idea of CDP taking stake in Autostrade
RE
08/22ATLANTIA : looking into impact of government move to revoke concessions
RE
08/21ITALY'S STATE LENDER COULD TAKE CONT : sources
RE
08/21ATLANTIA : Italy's Autostrade says new bridge can be built in 8 months
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Listed Airports News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/20Failing Infrastructure Costs Dozens Their Lives In Italy 
08/19THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : The PostNL Dividend Yield Has Now Increased To 8.1%. 
07/05Listed Airport News For The Month Of June 2018 
03/05Atlantia SPA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 164 M
EBIT 2018 2 656 M
Net income 2018 1 283 M
Debt 2018 12 964 M
Yield 2018 7,98%
P/E ratio 2018 12,10
P/E ratio 2019 10,56
EV / Sales 2018 4,45x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 14 493 M
Chart ATLANTIA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 25,2 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Castellucci Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Giancarlo Guenzi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Benetton Director
Giuliano Mari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA-33.32%16 797
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.-13.64%15 186
GETLINK-0.19%6 821
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD-8.63%6 578
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI-23.32%3 138
POINTER TELOCATION LTD-32.26%103
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.