Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA

(ATL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Italy's Atlantia considers stake buy in carrier Alitalia - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 01:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Alitalia airplanes pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's infrastructure group Atlantia is considering to buy a 35-40% stake in troubled carrier Alitalia for an investment of around 300 million euros (£270 million), newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's infrastructure group Atlantia is considering to buy a 35-40% stake in troubled carrier Alitalia for an investment of around 300 million euros (£270 million), newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

The group controlled by the Benetton family would discuss the issue at the board meeting scheduled on Thursday, added the newspaper citing sources close to the company.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

The industry ministry is leading talks between the administrators managing the loss-making Alitalia and state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, which is trying to set up a consortium to buy the carrier.

Last month, the government postponed for the fourth time a deadline for Ferrovie to present a binding rescue bid for Alitalia, extending it to July 15.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA 0.64% 23.42 End-of-day quote.29.61%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. -0.69% 58.96 Delayed Quote.18.16%
IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA -1.49% 0.53 End-of-day quote.39.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIA
01:41aItaly's Atlantia considers stake buy in carrier Alitalia - report
RE
07/06ATLANTIA : Italy's Di Maio says Atlantia must repay tolls to keep concession - p..
RE
07/05ATLANTIA : Italy's Di Maio - Atlantia can help Alitalia but concession still at ..
RE
07/03ATLANTIA : Italy will not compensate Atlantia to end concession early - minister
RE
07/02ATLANTIA : Italy ministry report says revoking Atlantia concession possible but ..
RE
07/02ATLANTIA : Italy's Di Maio says Atlantia's concession can be revoked unilaterall..
RE
07/02ATLANTIA : Italy ministry report says revoking Atlantia concession possible but ..
RE
07/01EUROPE : European shares rally to near two-month highs on U.S.-China trade repri..
RE
07/01ATLANTIA : accuses Rome of selective leaks in concession row
RE
07/01ATLANTIA : accuses Rome of selective leaks in concession row
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 618 M
EBIT 2019 4 635 M
Net income 2019 1 676 M
Debt 2019 37 091 M
Yield 2019 5,06%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,84x
EV / Sales2020 4,71x
Capitalization 19 157 M
Chart ATLANTIA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,2  €
Last Close Price 23,4  €
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Castellucci Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Giancarlo Guenzi Chief Financial Officer
Giuliano Mari Independent Director
Monica Mondardini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA29.61%21 442
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.27.95%12 265
GETLINK17.48%8 328
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD13.57%7 851
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI40.38%4 340
GUANGDONG PROVINCIAL EXPRESSWAY DEVELOP.--.--%2 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About