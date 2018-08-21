Log in
ATLANTIA (ATL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/21 09:27:27 pm
18.725 EUR   +1.57%
Italy's state lender could take control of Autostrade: sources

08/21/2018 | 08:52pm CEST
Toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters are seen in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) may buy a controlling stake in Autostrade per l'Italia after the collapse last week of a bridge managed by the motorway operator, two sources told Reuters, but the economy ministry denied knowledge of any such proposal.

Some members of the anti-establishment government have suggested that the motorway network should be nationalized after the disaster that killed 43 people.

The possibility of the state taking a controlling stake in Autostrade through CDP "is one of the options being discussed", a source close to the matter said.

A ministerial source close to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed the possibility was being considered by the ruling coalition, adding that he personally viewed it as "not a bad idea".

However, the economy ministry, which owns more than 80 percent of CDP, has no knowledge of any such idea, an official at the ministry said when asked for a comment.

Official government spokesmen and spokeswomen did not respond to a request for a comment. It was not immediately possible to contact CDP.

Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family, which ultimately controls Autostrade through Atlantia, had no comment.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, Paola Arosio and Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Valentina Za and David Goodman)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 197 M
EBIT 2018 2 673 M
Net income 2018 1 283 M
Debt 2018 12 934 M
Yield 2018 7,58%
P/E ratio 2018 12,13
P/E ratio 2019 11,30
EV / Sales 2018 4,65x
EV / Sales 2019 4,57x
Capitalization 15 884 M
Chart ATLANTIA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,4 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Castellucci Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Giancarlo Guenzi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Benetton Director
Giuliano Mari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA-29.96%18 318
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.-10.58%15 723
GETLINK2.80%6 936
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD-13.81%6 188
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI-22.87%3 280
POINTER TELOCATION LTD-34.55%100
