Atlantia : Abertis, GIC to Acquire 70% in Red de Carreteras de Occidente

10/11/2019 | 07:26am EDT

By Sarah Sloat

Abertis SA and investor company GIC have reached an agreement to acquire 70% of Red de Carreteras de Occidente, a Mexican toll-road operator, from Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners and its affiliates.

Abertis, part of Atlantia Spa (ATL.MI), said that as part of the deal it would acquire a 50.1% stake in ROC from GSIP for 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion). The total enterprise value of ROC is about EUR5 billion, Abertis said.

The transaction will be carried out by a consortium formed by Abertis, which will control ROC, and GIC, an investment firm that manages Singapore's foreign reserves.

The remaining 30% of RCO is held by local investors and pension fund managers, Abertis said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 0.23% 21.46 End-of-day quote.18.76%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 1.53% 199.87 Delayed Quote.17.84%
