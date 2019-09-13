Atlantia : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Press Release

APPOINTMENT OF CFO AND MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

Rome, 13 September 2019 - Atlantia SpA announces that today's meeting of the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Tiziano Ceccarani as Atlantia SpA's Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 October 2019. Mr Ceccarani will replace Giancarlo Guenzi who, having reached the end of his working life, is to leave his role, whilst continuing to hold a number of important positions within the Group.

The Board of Directors, with the prior agreement of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has also appointed Tiziano Ceccarani as the Company's Manager Responsible for Financial Reporting pursuant to art. 154-bis of the CFA, having confirmed that he meets the requirements for this position set out in the Articles of Association.

Mr Ceccarani, who holds a degree in Operations Engineering, has many years of experience with major listed companies (Enel, Terna and Poste Italiane), holding increasingly important roles in administration, finance and control. Mr Ceccarani's curriculum vitae will be published on the Company's website at www.atlantia.it.

The Company wishes to thank Giancarlo Guenzi for his significant contribution in 12 years as Atlantia SpA's Chief Financial Officer and Manager Responsible for Financial Reporting and for his commitment to the various managerial roles held during the lengthy period of time he was employed by the Group.

Based on the available information, Mr Guenzi holds 24,000 shares in Atlantia SpA and Mr Ceccarani does not either directly or indirectly hold shares in Atlantia SpA.

