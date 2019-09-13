Log in
Atlantia : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

09/13/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

Press Release

APPOINTMENT OF CFO AND MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

Rome, 13 September 2019 - Atlantia SpA announces that today's meeting of the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Tiziano Ceccarani as Atlantia SpA's Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 October 2019. Mr Ceccarani will replace Giancarlo Guenzi who, having reached the end of his working life, is to leave his role, whilst continuing to hold a number of important positions within the Group.

The Board of Directors, with the prior agreement of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has also appointed Tiziano Ceccarani as the Company's Manager Responsible for Financial Reporting pursuant to art. 154-bis of the CFA, having confirmed that he meets the requirements for this position set out in the Articles of Association.

Mr Ceccarani, who holds a degree in Operations Engineering, has many years of experience with major listed companies (Enel, Terna and Poste Italiane), holding increasingly important roles in administration, finance and control. Mr Ceccarani's curriculum vitae will be published on the Company's website at www.atlantia.it.

The Company wishes to thank Giancarlo Guenzi for his significant contribution in 12 years as Atlantia SpA's Chief Financial Officer and Manager Responsible for Financial Reporting and for his commitment to the various managerial roles held during the lengthy period of time he was employed by the Group.

Based on the available information, Mr Guenzi holds 24,000 shares in Atlantia SpA and Mr Ceccarani does not either directly or indirectly hold shares in Atlantia SpA.

Investor Relations

e-mail: investor.relations@atlantia.it

Media Relations

e-mail: media.relations@atlantia.it

www.atlantia.it

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 18:41:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 653 M
EBIT 2019 4 571 M
Net income 2019 1 610 M
Debt 2019 37 339 M
Yield 2019 4,65%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,90x
EV / Sales2020 4,77x
Capitalization 19 737 M
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 25,49  €
Last Close Price 24,13  €
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Castellucci Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Giancarlo Guenzi Chief Financial Officer
Giuliano Mari Independent Director
Monica Mondardini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA33.54%21 797
GETLINK15.52%8 024
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD4.90%7 165
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI26.12%3 822
POINTER TELOCATION LTD20.66%120
ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS-1.02%0
