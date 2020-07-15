Log in
ATLANTIA SPA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Atlantia : Benetton-backed Atlantia to withdraw from Italy motorway unit

07/15/2020 | 04:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia will gradually exit from its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, making room for state lender CDP, to settle a dispute over its highway concession, the government said on Wednesday.



Rome has been threatening to revoke the licence since the collapse in 2018 of a bridge in Genoa that was run by the motorway operator, killing 43 people.

The battle over Autostrade, which operates around 3,000 km (1,850 miles) of Italy's highway network, became intensely political, much of it focusing on the role of the powerful Benetton family, Atlantia's biggest investor with a 30% stake.

At the end of an all-night cabinet meeting, the ruling coalition said it had received new proposals from Autostrade and Atlantia and had started a legal process to settle the row.

The government, however, cautioned that it would shelve the option to strip Autostrade of the lucrative motorway concession only when a final settlement deal was reached.

Under the new offers, Atlantia will launch a capital increase to let in CDP, whose liabilities do not currently weigh on the country's state debt, and allow it to take a majority stake in Autostrade along with other institutional investors.

In a second phase, shares in Autostrade would be granted to Atlantia's shareholders and the motorway unit would be spun off and listed, the government said, confirming what sources had previously told Reuters.

Alternatively, Atlantia also proposed to sell its entire 88% stake in Autostrade to CDP and other institutional investors, the government said in a statement.

Atlantia shares jumped more than 24% on the Milan bourse as the group avoided the risk of Autostrade defaulting on around 10 billion euros of debts as a consequence of a potential revocation.

The offer to exit from Autostrade has been tabled by the group late on Tuesday, one source close to the matter said. On Monday Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said a previous offer was "unsatisfactory, not to say embarrassing."

"The company will launch a hefty investment and maintenance plan for the motorway network," the government said.

Autostrade also pledged to pay 3.4 billion euros in compensation, accept a less generous road tariff calculation method and give up all the legal complaints against the government. In addition it gave its green light to tweak the concession contract to include rules that make it easier to revoke its licence.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte
Financials
Sales 2020 8 522 M 9 715 M 9 715 M
Net income 2020 -86,8 M -99,0 M -99,0 M
Net Debt 2020 38 494 M 43 883 M 43 883 M
P/E ratio 2020 -107x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 362 M 10 670 M 10 673 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 57 910
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 16,50 €
Last Close Price 11,45 €
Spread / Highest target 92,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-44.95%10 670
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%47 237
TRANSURBAN GROUP-9.86%26 113
GETLINK SE-15.80%8 179
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-14.04%7 045
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.03%6 685
