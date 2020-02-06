Atlantia : Benetton cuts ties with photographer Toscani over Italy bridge remarks

The collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, operated by a unit of the Benetton family-controlled infrastructure group Atlantia, has drawn heavy criticism of the family and created a political battle that has threatened the group's lucrative motorway concession.

Earlier this week Toscani said on a radio programme "Who cares if a bridge collapses?". Toscani subsequently issued a tweet saying that he was sorry his "extrapolated and confused words" had been instrumentalised.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)