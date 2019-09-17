Atlantia : CEO resignation and decisions of the Board of Directors

In amendment of the announcement of 13 September, with effect from today (rather than 1 October 2019), Tiziano Ceccarani will assume the role of Atlantia SpA's CFO and Manager Responsible for Financial Reporting pursuant to art. 154-bis of the CFA, replacing Mr Guenzi.

With regard to Mr Castellucci's relationships with Atlantia SpA as an employee and as a Director, after conducting the relevant checks and an assessment of the situation, today's meeting of the Company's Board of Directors, with the prior agreement of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, the Committee of Independent Directors with responsibility for Related Party Transactions and the Board of Statutory Auditors, has reached agreement regarding the terms of the termination of the Company's above relationships with Mr Castellucci.

The agreement provides for payment of a severance package of a gross amount of €13,095,675 in addition to termination benefits, in return for the agreed termination of the employment relationship (which will terminate with effect from 24 September 2019), linked to his relationship as a Director (which will terminate with immediate effect).

The above amount has been calculated on the basis of the existing contract and is based on the compensation due to Mr Castellucci in the event of termination, as disclosed in the Remuneration Report, after also taking into account the cash incentive schemes of which he is a beneficiary.

Payment of this amount will take place, subject to meeting all the specific requirements of the settlement procedure, in 4 instalments, with the first to be paid on signature of the agreement, the second on 2 January 2020, the third on 2 January 2021 and the fourth on 2 January 2022.

The Company reserves the right to not proceed with payment of all or part of the unpaid instalments, and to request the return of all or part of the instalments paid if, following signature of the agreement, clear and proven evidence should emerge of gross negligence to the detriment of the Company and the Group, where such evidence is not currently known.

In addition to the above package, Mr Castellucci will receive a gross amount of €30,000, to be paid within 30 days of signing the agreement, in return for his waiver of any further demands or claims on Atlantia SpA and any other Group company connected with or resulting from the former employment relationship or directorship and their termination.

Mr. Castellucci, as part of the agreements, has also committed to resign from all the other offices held in subsidiaries or investee companies of the Group.

In addition to the rights already acquired under the long-term incentive plan, Mr Castellucci will retain the rights issued under the "2017 Phantom Share Grant Plan" incentive plan - 1st cycle, as part of the "Phantom Share Option" plan - 1st cycle and the "Supplementary Incentive Plan 2017 - Phantom Share Options", in accordance with the respective terms and conditions.

The Company has committed to ensuring that the D&O liability insurance policy will remain in effect and in operation (under no worse conditions than those that currently apply), and that Mr