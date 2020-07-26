Atlantia : Italian State lender could buy Autostrade's stake in IPO - source

After months of dispute, earlier this month the Italian government reached a preliminary compromise that left Autostrade with the concession but forced Atlantia to hand over control to state lender CDP and allied investors.

TCI, an investor in Atlantia, said in a letter of complaint that Italy's order that Atlantia sell down its stake in Autostrade "seriously threatened the fundamental principles of the EU Capital Market Union".

