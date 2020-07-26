Log in
News Summary

Atlantia : Italian State lender could buy Autostrade's stake in IPO - source

07/26/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could buy a controlling stake in Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade in an initial public offering to allay investor concerns over the price, a source close to the matter said on Sunday.

After months of dispute, earlier this month the Italian government reached a preliminary compromise that left Autostrade with the concession but forced Atlantia to hand over control to state lender CDP and allied investors.

TCI, an investor in Atlantia, said in a letter of complaint that Italy's order that Atlantia sell down its stake in Autostrade "seriously threatened the fundamental principles of the EU Capital Market Union".

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Peter Graff)

Financials
Sales 2020 8 568 M 9 986 M 9 986 M
Net income 2020 -64,0 M -74,6 M -74,6 M
Net Debt 2020 38 754 M 45 172 M 45 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 -172x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 11 100 M 12 910 M 12 939 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 57 910
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,49 €
Last Close Price 13,57 €
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-34.73%12 910
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%43 034
TRANSURBAN GROUP-8.12%26 585
GETLINK SE-14.25%8 307
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-18.35%6 801
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.73%6 198
