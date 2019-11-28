Log in
Atlantia SpA

Atlantia : Italy can't give timing for decision on Atlantia's motorway concession - minister

11/28/2019 | 07:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: De Micheli arrives at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome

Italy's transport minister said on Thursday the government was not in a position to say when it would decide over the possible revocation of Atlantia's motorway concession.

"Today I am not in a position to give you a date," Transport Minister Paola De Micheli told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Florence, adding the issue was not a political one.

"Defending the public interest is our lodestar", she added.

Since the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia last year, Italy's 5-Star Movement has been asking for the revocation of the infrastructure group's concession.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Sabina Suzzi, edited by Francesca Landini)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -1.41% 21 End-of-day quote.16.21%
STAR 0.00% 134 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
