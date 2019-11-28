Atlantia : Italy can't give timing for decision on Atlantia's motorway concession - minister

"Today I am not in a position to give you a date," Transport Minister Paola De Micheli told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Florence, adding the issue was not a political one.

"Defending the public interest is our lodestar", she added.

Since the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia last year, Italy's 5-Star Movement has been asking for the revocation of the infrastructure group's concession.

