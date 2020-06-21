Log in
ATLANTIA SPA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
Atlantia : Italy must solve Atlantia case soon, still no acceptable proposal, PM says

06/21/2020 | 03:22pm EDT
Italian infrastructure group Atlantia is yet to submit a proposal which the government can accept to solve a row over its motorway concession but a decision on the matter must be taken soon, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement has threatened to revoke Atlantia's motorway concession following the collapse in 2018 of a bridge in Genoa operated by its Autostrade per l'Italia unit which killed 43 people.

Atlantia, controlled by Italy's billionaire Benetton family, last week asked the European Commission to intervene in the dispute.

Asked at a news conference about the possibility of a solution to the standoff this week, Conte said it was the government's duty to provide an answer in the next few days and so far only one outcome seemed possible.

"We've been speaking about this for too long ... On my table I don't have a proposal which I consider acceptable, I think we're heading towards an obligated solution, if at the very last minute a new proposal should arrive we'd be bound to consider it but I do believe the case must be closed and soon," he said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

EPS Revisions
