ATLANTIA SPA

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  
Atlantia : gives CEO mandate to make concessions on motorway licence - source

07/10/2020 | 03:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome

The board of infrastructure group Atlantia has given a mandate to its CEO and Chairman to draft a letter, together with tollroad unit Autostrade, with an improved proposal to settle a dispute over its motorway concession with the government, a source close to the matter said.

The board of infrastructure group Atlantia has given a mandate to its CEO and Chairman to draft a letter, together with tollroad unit Autostrade, with an improved proposal to settle a dispute over its motorway concession with the government, a source close to the matter said.

In the proposal Atlantia, which owns 88% of Autostrade, will say it is open to cutting its stake in the unit below 50% to make room for a state-backed investor, the source added.

Atlantia declined to comment.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

