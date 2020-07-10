Log in
ATLANTIA SPA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Atlantia : ready to give up control of Autostrade as pressure builds

07/10/2020 | 04:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The final section of Genoa's new bridge is installed into place in Genoa

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia is ready to give up control of its motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia to help resolve its long-running dispute with the government, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The group, controlled by the powerful Benetton family, has given a mandate to its chief executive and chairman to write to the government by Monday with new concessions, including the offer to give up control of the unit, one person said.

Two other sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Atlantia was ready to lower its stake in Autostrade below 50% through a capital increase open to new and current shareholders excluding Atlantia.

"If the government agrees to our new proposals we can sit down with advisers and work out the details," one said.

The Atlantia and Autostrade boards met on Friday, and Autostrade executives are expected to meet officials over the weekend to discuss tariff, investment and penalty issues.

Atlantia declined to comment.

The offer comes as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government has stepped up pressure over the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa operated by Autostrade, in which 43 people died.

After months of wrangling, with Rome rejecting offers from the company for compensation payments and lower tariffs, Conte said on Friday the motorway operating licence would be revoked unless better terms came by the weekend.

"At this point either they send in a last-minute offer the government can't say no to ... or it's a revocation procedure," Conte said.

The Cabinet is due to meet Monday, but a government source said ministers may delay a discussion of Atlantia's settlement proposal until a new meeting on Tuesday.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, one of the main partners in Conte's coalition government, has been determined to see the Benettons give up control or lose the licence. That has caused friction with their partners in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) who fear being forced to pay heavy compensation.

The family owns 30% of Atlantia, which in turns owns 88% of Autostrade, with the rest held by Chinese fund Silk Road and Germany's Allianz.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome. Editing by Giselda Vagnoni, Jane Merriman, Alexander Smith and Leslie Adler)

By Stephen Jewkes, Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.17% 182.68 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
ATLANTIA SPA 2.14% 13.395 Delayed Quote.-36.92%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 522 M 9 629 M 9 629 M
Net income 2020 -86,9 M -98,2 M -98,2 M
Net Debt 2020 38 494 M 43 494 M 43 494 M
P/E ratio 2020 -125x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 957 M 12 396 M 12 381 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 57 910
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 16,78 €
Last Close Price 13,40 €
Spread / Highest target 64,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-36.92%12 122
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%48 449
TRANSURBAN GROUP-8.99%26 135
GETLINK SE-14.38%8 059
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-14.42%7 040
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.48%6 811
