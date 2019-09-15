Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/13
22.18 EUR   -8.08%
12:05pBenetton holding says dismayed by road probe, hints at action
RE
09/13ATLANTIA : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
09/13ATLANTIA : Determinations of the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Benetton holding says dismayed by road probe, hints at action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 12:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Edizione, the Benetton family holding company which has a controlling stake in Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, said at the weekend it was dismayed by revelations of alleged safety violations in its road operations.

Police investigating the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa last year said on Friday they had found evidence that safety reports for some viaducts had been falsified and placed under house arrest three employees of firms owned by Atlantia.

In a sharply worded statement, Edizione Srl, which holds 30.25% of Atlantia, said it had full respect for the latest investigation and was following the case closely.

"Edizione ... will without hesitation and immediately take all necessary action ... to safeguard the credibility, reputation and good name of its shareholders and subsidiaries," the Benetton holding said.

Italian newspapers said the Edizione statement represented a sharp change of tone from previous comments, when they had always defended their managers. La Repubblica said the position of Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci was "very difficult".

The board of Edizione is due to meet on Monday. A spokesman for the holding said the meeting had already been scheduled and declined to comment further. Atlantia declined to comment.

Atlantia, which controls Italian motorway toll firm Autostrade per l'Italia, has come under scrutiny since the collapse last year of a Genoa road bridge that killed 43 people.

Il Sole 24 ore and Corriere della Sera newspapers reported that Autostrade could be sold or spun-off, but the Edizione spokesman denied the reports. "This is not an option that can be considered," he said.

The three people placed under house arrest on Friday are employed by Autostrade and maintenance company SPEA Engineering, the police said.

The board of SPEA offered to resign at the weekend over the scandal, while Autostrade, which is due to hold an extraordinary board meeting on Monday, said on Saturday it was suspending two of its employees as a precautionary measure.

The new investigation comes against the backdrop of heavy political pressure on Atlantia, with the ruling coalition party, the 5-Star Movement, demanding that Autostrade be stripped of its lucrative motorway concession because of the Genoa disaster.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated the demand on Saturday. "We are moving ahead with our desire to revoke Atlantia's road network," Di Maio told reporters.

On Friday, Atlantia said it would launch an immediate audit to verify whether the companies and people targeted by the latest probe had followed internal procedures correctly.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Stocks treated in this article : ASTM SpA, Atlantia SpA, Il Sole 24 Ore SpA
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTM SPA -1.87% 27.24 End-of-day quote.58.81%
ATLANTIA SPA -8.08% 22.18 End-of-day quote.33.54%
IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA 2.34% 0.524 End-of-day quote.34.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIA SPA
12:05pBenetton holding says dismayed by road probe, hints at action
RE
09/13ATLANTIA : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
09/13ATLANTIA : Determinations of the Board of Directors
PU
09/05Alitalia rescuers to ask for another delay - sources
RE
08/16Hochtief's Cimic Gets A$424 Million Hospital Contract
DJ
08/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
07/18Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
DJ
07/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Burberry, Facebook, Tesla
07/15Italy's state railway picks Atlantia for Alitalia rescue
RE
07/15ATLANTIA : chosen to help relaunch Italy's Alitalia airline
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 653 M
EBIT 2019 4 571 M
Net income 2019 1 610 M
Debt 2019 37 339 M
Yield 2019 5,06%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,76x
EV / Sales2020 4,63x
Capitalization 18 142 M
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 25,49  €
Last Close Price 22,18  €
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Castellucci Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Giancarlo Guenzi Chief Financial Officer
Giuliano Mari Independent Director
Monica Mondardini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA33.54%20 091
GETLINK16.20%8 093
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD4.90%7 205
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI26.12%3 762
POINTER TELOCATION LTD21.48%121
ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS-1.02%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group