Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackrock, Qatar's QIA interested in Atlantia's tollroad unit - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 07:51am EDT
People are seen in front of a showroom that hosts BlackRock in Davos

U.S. asset manager BlackRock and Qatar's sovereign fund QIA are interested in investing in Atlantia's motorway unit along with Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The two could be part of a consortium made of Italian and foreign funds that is expected to buy around 20% in Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia once it is demerged from its parent company, the source said.

BlackRock and Qatar Investment Authority declined to comment on the issue.

Autostrade is being sold off after the Italian government forced Atlantia to hand over control of the unit or face being stripped of its lucrative tollway concession in the wake of the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge in 2018 in which 43 people were killed.

The consortium of investors and CDP could buy a controlling stake in Autostrade in an initial public offering to allay concerns over the price of the asset, a source close to the matter said on Sunday.

The preliminary deal reached between Atlantia and the government will likely be ratified by August 3, just before the inauguration of the new bridge in Genoa, the source said.

Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie, U.S. investment firm Blackstone and the insurance arm of Poste Italiane are among the other suitors for Autostrade, sources have told Reuters.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, currently has an 88% stake in Autostrade, with Germany's Allianz, France's EDF and China's Silk Road owning the rest.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stephen Jewkes, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.03% 183.7 Delayed Quote.-15.92%
ATLANTIA SPA 5.64% 14.335 Delayed Quote.-34.73%
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.30% 570.62 Delayed Quote.13.51%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.98% 9.306 Real-time Quote.-4.51%
ENGIE -1.10% 10.82 Real-time Quote.-24.17%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.65% 125.79 End-of-day quote.-8.75%
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A. -2.48% 7.946 Delayed Quote.-19.49%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.71% 55.7 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ATLANTIA SPA
07:51aBlackrock, Qatar's QIA interested in Atlantia's tollroad unit - sources
RE
07/26ATLANTIA : Italian State lender could buy Autostrade's stake in IPO - source
RE
07/24Activist fund TCI lodges complaint against Italy with European Commission ove..
RE
07/23ALLIANZ : Atlantia investor TCI accuses Italy of 'expropriation' in Autostrade d..
RE
07/21Benettons reappoint veteran as chairman of family holding firm
RE
07/21Benettons reappoint veteran as chairman of family holding firm
RE
07/21LUCIANO BENETTON : Benettons reappoint veteran as chairman of family holding fir..
RE
07/21New Genoa bridge to open in August, two years after fatal collapse
RE
07/17ITALY PLANS LISTING FOR AUTOSTRADE B : sources
RE
07/15Italy takes control of motorways as Benettons yield on Atlantia
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 568 M 10 028 M 10 028 M
Net income 2020 -64,0 M -74,9 M -74,9 M
Net Debt 2020 38 754 M 45 358 M 45 358 M
P/E ratio 2020 -172x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 11 100 M 12 910 M 12 992 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 57 910
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,49 €
Last Close Price 13,57 €
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-34.73%12 910
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%43 034
TRANSURBAN GROUP-8.12%26 585
GETLINK SE-14.25%8 328
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-18.35%6 801
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.73%6 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group