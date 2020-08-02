Genoa's new bridge puts spotlight on how Italy can manage recovery

* Bridge collapse in 2018 laid bare crumbling infrastructure
* New Renzo Piano-designed bridge completed in under 2 years
* Construction highlights problems, opportunities for Italy
MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Just two years after part of
Genoa's Morandi bridge collapsed killing 43 people, a new
structure opens in its place on Monday, an achievement in stark
contrast to stalled infrastructure projects elsewhere in Italy.
The new kilometre-long bridge, designed by star architect
Renzo Piano, replaces the old motorway viaduct which broke apart
in the port city on Aug. 14, 2018 in one of Italy's worst civil
disasters in decades.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who will attend the
inauguration of the new Genova-San Giorgio viaduct said it would
be a "symbol of a new Italy rising up again."
The accident laid bare years of mismanagement and poor
maintenance and set off an acrimonious battle between the
government and Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia, the
private concession holder controlled by the powerful Benetton
family that ran the bridge.
Several former and current executives of Autostrade and
transport ministry officials have been placed under
investigation by prosecutors and, after months of wrangling,
Atlantia is set to lose control of its lucrative subsidiary.
For the mayor of Genoa and state-appointed commissioner for
bridge reconstruction, Marco Bucci, the case is both an example
of decades-long failures in Italy's transport infrastructure and
a demonstration of what the country is capable of accomplishing.
"There's a feeling of both regret for what happened and
pride in the work that's been done," he told Reuters. "We've
worked and shown Italian excellence."
For years, Italy's economy has suffocated under a mix of
poor governance made worse by corruption and a thicket of vested
interests and bureaucracy that have stifled innovation and
fostered the kind of neglect that led to the bridge disaster.
Genoa itself, surrounded by rugged hills that constrain road
transport, has seen a motorway bypass project held up for
decades.
With the coronavirus crisis still unfolding and billions of
euros set to come to Italy from Europe's newly agreed recovery
fund, addressing such failures has gained a new urgency.
As well as the shocking human toll, the collapse of the
Morandi bridge dealt a severe economic blow to Genoa, costing
the city an estimated 6 million euros ($7.06 million) a day in
lost revenues and additional costs, Bucci said, with freight
traffic interrupted for months.
Under heavy pressure to address the neglect which caused the
disaster, the government pushed through an emergency decree to
sweep aside red tape.
Between demolishing the remainder of the old structure in
Feb. 2019 to opening the new bridge 18 months later, the speed
of the project has been breakneck in a country with crumbling
roads and tunnels and development plans gathering dust.
While the circumstances behind the bridge collapse were
unique, a lot rides on repeating that momentum elsewhere.
Trust and clear project goals - two things that have often
been lacking in big infrastructure projects - were vital, said
Roberto Carpaneto, head of RINA Consulting, who worked with the
construction consortium led by Italian infrastructure groups
Webuild and Fincantieri.
"Being able to say what was going to happen, when and why
allowed us to build this relation of trust," he said.
