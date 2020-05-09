Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italian companies ask for $20 billion in state-guaranteed loans: credit agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 10:52am EDT
A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome

Large Italian companies have requested 18.5 billion euros ($20 billion) in state-guaranteed loans to weather the coronavirus crisis, state-backed export credit agency SACE said on Saturday.

Last month the Italian government approved a package of emergency measures offering liquidity and bank loans to companies hit by the health emergency.

One of the measures allows medium-sized and large companies to ask SACE to guarantee new bank loans, provided the firms refrain from approving dividend payments for a year.

The credit agency said that banks had received 250 requests for state-guaranteed loans so far. It pledged to act quickly to ensure fresh funds were available for cash-starved companies, adding that once it received a request from a bank it could issue the guarantees within 48 hours.

SACE said it had already given the green light to requests for 30 million euros in loans.

The motorway and airport units of infrastructure group Atlantia and high-street retailer OVS are among companies to have expressed interest in such loans.

More than 30,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy since the crisis started in February, the third highest death toll in the world.

Rome, which shuttered all businesses not deemed essential until May 3, has forecast a full-year GDP drop of 8% this year, before a partial rebound of 4.7% next year.

($1 = 0.9225 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 4.81% 13.95 Delayed Quote.-35.98%
OVS S.P.A. 1.44% 0.777 Delayed Quote.-61.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATLANTIA SPA
10:52aITALIAN COMPANIES ASK FOR $20 BILLIO : credit agency
RE
05/04AIR FRANCE KLM : Alitalia suspends its last long-haul flight
RE
04/30Italy's airport lobby says social distancing on planes not sustainable
RE
04/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports
04/28ATLANTIA : Italy's Atlantia says virus will shave 3 billion euros from 2020 sale..
RE
04/24ATLANTIA : to grant free shares to Italian workforce
RE
04/23Rome to take full control of Alitalia in June - minister
RE
04/20ATLANTIA : unit eyes govt guarantee scheme to fight virus impact - sources
RE
04/09ATLANTIA : Italian government to join Atlantia bridge collapse case - source
RE
04/06ATLANTIA : edging closer to deal with govt on motorway licence ? sources
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 822 M
EBIT 2020 2 228 M
Net income 2020 259 M
Debt 2020 38 072 M
Yield 2020 2,70%
P/E ratio 2020 40,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,08x
EV / Sales2020 5,61x
EV / Sales2021 4,21x
Capitalization 11 411 M
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 18,01  €
Last Close Price 13,95  €
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-35.98%12 386
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.79%44 498
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.74%24 322
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED0.21%7 185
GETLINK SE-26.50%6 645
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.14%6 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group