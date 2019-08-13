Log in
Atlantic American Reports Second Quarter Results

08/13/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net loss for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 of $4.4 million, or $0.22 per common share, as compared to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.15 per common share, for the comparable period in 2018.  For the six month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per common share, as compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.10 per common share, for the comparable period in 2018.  The net loss during the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to $5.3 million of net unrealized losses on equity securities during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $4.1 million of unrealized gains on equity securities during the second quarter of 2018.  Changes in unrealized gains and losses on equity securities for the applicable periods are primarily the result of fluctuations in the market values of the Company’s equity investments.

Excluding the effects of realized or unrealized gains or losses and taxes, operating loss (as defined below) increased to $3.5 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to operating loss of $2.3 million for the comparable period in 2018.  The increase in operating losses for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 is primarily the result of a higher than expected level of claims in the Medicare supplement line of business in the Company’s life and health operations. 

Commenting on the second quarter, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, “In recent years our Medicare supplement line of business experienced unprecedented growth.  While profits margins were strained in the early years of our growth cycle, we are confident profitability will improve in renewal years.  Management has taken a strategic and measured approach with our pricing decisions, product development, and marketing, which gives us confidence in the long term health of our Medicare supplement line of business.  We are excited about the increased sales activity within our ancillary product lines and are well positioned for the busy enrollment season currently underway.  Additionally, our property and casualty operations continue to grow the top line while delivering steady profits to the bottom line.”

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries.  Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense, which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operational results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains, which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization).  The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure.  The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others.  This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks detailed from time to time in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:  
J. Ross Franklin Hilton H. Howell, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer Chairman, President & CEO
Atlantic American Corporation Atlantic American Corporation
404-266-5580 404-266-5505
   


Atlantic American Corporation
Financial Data
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)  2019   2018   2019   2018 
Insurance premiums                
Life and health                
Gross earned premiums $48,591  $44,280  $97,052  $87,590 
Ceded premiums  (17,876)  (14,977)  (35,361)  (28,792)
Net earned premiums  30,715   29,303   61,691   58,798 
Property and casualty                
Gross earned premiums  16,067   14,770   31,248   28,680 
Ceded premiums  (1,313)  (1,228)  (2,688)  (2,431)
Net earned premiums  14,754   13,542   28,560   26,249 
                 
Net investment income  2,313   2,537   4,647   4,896 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  610   (57)  1,995   313 
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net  (5,337)  4,089   1,152   (330)
Other income  72   29   100   57 
                 
Total revenue    43,127      49,443      98,145      89,983  
                 
Insurance benefits and losses incurred                
Life and health  24,288   23,524   50,552   47,519 
Property and casualty  9,863   8,695   18,906   17,872 
Commissions and underwriting expenses  11,509   9,715   22,524   19,734 
Interest expense  545   506   1,091   968 
Other expense  2,511   2,970   5,376   6,208 
                 
Total benefits and expenses  48,716   45,410   98,449   92,301 
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (5,589)  4,033   (304)  (2,318)
Income tax expense (benefit)  (1,163)  848   (40)  (479)
                 
Net income (loss) $   (4,426) $   3,185   $   (264) $   (1,839)
                 
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted) $   (0.22) $   0.15   $   (0.02) $   (0.10)
                 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure                
                 
Net income (loss) $(4,426) $3,185  $(264) $(1,839)
Income tax expense (benefit)  (1,163)  848   (40)  (479)
Realized investment (gains) losses, net  (610)  57   (1,995)  (313)
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net  5,337   (4,089)  (1,152)  330 
                 
Non-GAAP Operating gain (loss) $   (862) $   1   $   (3,451) $   (2,301)
          
          
  June 30, December 31, 
Selected Balance Sheet Data  2019   2018  
      
Total cash and investments $265,843  $254,559  
Insurance subsidiaries  249,403   235,796  
Parent and other  16,440   18,763  
Total assets  371,730   344,274  
Insurance reserves and policyholder funds  202,541   189,048  
Debt  33,738   33,738  
Total shareholders' equity  112,770   101,372  
Book value per common share  5.32   4.75  
Statutory capital and surplus         
Life and health  30,450   34,214  
Property and casualty  44,961   43,467  
    

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group