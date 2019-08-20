ATLANTIC GRUPA dd : Grand Kafa and Argeta at the 25th SFF

Just like the previous years, this year's Sarajevo Film Festival gathered the stars of the world of cinematography and prepared a special celebration for its jubilee 25th edition for thousands of visitors.

We Are All From the Same Film

The fans throughout the region have given the festival the 'Biggest Heart of Sarajevo' with the special 'We Are All From the Same Film!' message. Under this slogan, Atlantic Grupa, as a long term friend and sponsor of the Festival, promotes the idea of culture, openness, connection and creativity across the region. The SFF is visited by thousands of actors, film directors and producers, movie fans and young talents who, through their participation in this project, have published a photograph with the heart motive on their social networks. All of these photographs have been joint together in a single mosaic entitled the 'Biggest Heart of Sarajevo'. It has been revealed at the Festival Square and given to Mirsad Purivatra, the Director of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Breakfast with Young Talents and Grand Kafa

For the second year in a row, Grand kafa organised a breakfast and a get-together at the Sarajevo Film Festival with young and promising talents. This event took place at the Festival Square where, in addition to fresh coffee, the guests could also enjoy a breakfast. All those present learned that Grand kafa is a domestic brand of coffee that is ground, roasted and packed at the production facility in Glavičice near Bijeljina and that it has recently become a bearer of the 'Kupujmo domaće' (Buy Domestic Products) label.

At the breakfast, Lejla Dautović Čaić, the Marketing Director of the SBU Coffee, emphasized how Grand kafa listens to the needs and wishes of its consumers and that it constantly works on new products and flavours. This year alone, Grand kafa has introduced several novelties, such as Grand kafa Golf and Grand Aroma with new and redesigned packaging. Fans of the Black'n'Easy coffee can now enjoy the new Black'n'Easy coffee with milk.

Those who did not participate at the Grand kafa breakfast can enjoy it throughout the entire festival at the Grand Kafa Open Corner on the Festival Square.

Argeta Gala Party

The Sarajevo Film Festival, Atlantic and Argeta have worked together for more than a decade and each year, they take this friendship that reveals many common traits and values to the next level. Therefore, as a part of this year's SFF, a Gala Party was organised for the Festival visitors. At the event, Argeta presented a sculpture made of Argeta cans by Mak Hubjer, an artist. Following the presentation, the sculpture was given to Edin Forto, the Prime Minister of Sarajevo Canton, who accepted the sculpture on behalf of the citizens of Sarajevo Canton.