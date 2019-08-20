Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE, THE  >  ATLANTIC GRUPA dd    ATGR   HRATGRRA0003

ATLANTIC GRUPA DD

(ATGR)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ATLANTIC GRUPA dd : Grand Kafa and Argeta at the 25th SFF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:22am EDT

Just like the previous years, this year's Sarajevo Film Festival gathered the stars of the world of cinematography and prepared a special celebration for its jubilee 25th edition for thousands of visitors.

We Are All From the Same Film

The fans throughout the region have given the festival the 'Biggest Heart of Sarajevo' with the special 'We Are All From the Same Film!' message. Under this slogan, Atlantic Grupa, as a long term friend and sponsor of the Festival, promotes the idea of culture, openness, connection and creativity across the region. The SFF is visited by thousands of actors, film directors and producers, movie fans and young talents who, through their participation in this project, have published a photograph with the heart motive on their social networks. All of these photographs have been joint together in a single mosaic entitled the 'Biggest Heart of Sarajevo'. It has been revealed at the Festival Square and given to Mirsad Purivatra, the Director of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Breakfast with Young Talents and Grand Kafa

For the second year in a row, Grand kafa organised a breakfast and a get-together at the Sarajevo Film Festival with young and promising talents. This event took place at the Festival Square where, in addition to fresh coffee, the guests could also enjoy a breakfast. All those present learned that Grand kafa is a domestic brand of coffee that is ground, roasted and packed at the production facility in Glavičice near Bijeljina and that it has recently become a bearer of the 'Kupujmo domaće' (Buy Domestic Products) label.
At the breakfast, Lejla Dautović Čaić, the Marketing Director of the SBU Coffee, emphasized how Grand kafa listens to the needs and wishes of its consumers and that it constantly works on new products and flavours. This year alone, Grand kafa has introduced several novelties, such as Grand kafa Golf and Grand Aroma with new and redesigned packaging. Fans of the Black'n'Easy coffee can now enjoy the new Black'n'Easy coffee with milk.
Those who did not participate at the Grand kafa breakfast can enjoy it throughout the entire festival at the Grand Kafa Open Corner on the Festival Square.

Argeta Gala Party

The Sarajevo Film Festival, Atlantic and Argeta have worked together for more than a decade and each year, they take this friendship that reveals many common traits and values to the next level. Therefore, as a part of this year's SFF, a Gala Party was organised for the Festival visitors. At the event, Argeta presented a sculpture made of Argeta cans by Mak Hubjer, an artist. Following the presentation, the sculpture was given to Edin Forto, the Prime Minister of Sarajevo Canton, who accepted the sculpture on behalf of the citizens of Sarajevo Canton.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Grupa dd published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 15:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLANTIC GRUPA DD
11:22aATLANTIC GRUPA DD : Grand Kafa and Argeta at the 25th SFF
PU
07:57aATLANTIC GRUPA DD : Mate Štetić new managerial reinforcement in Atla..
PU
07/30ATLANTIC GRUPA DD : Revenue Growth with a Double-Digit Profitability Growth
PU
07/01ATLANTIC GRUPA DD : No1. Employer Partner
PU
07/01ATLANTIC GRUPA DD : Farmacia Has Launched the Summer Essentials Box
PU
04/30ATLANTIC GRUPA DD : Remarkable Revenue Growth in Q1
PU
04/02ATLANTIC GRUPA DD : Disinvested the Last Segment of the Sports and Functional Fo..
PU
03/27ATLANTIC GRUPA DD : is strategically investing into the future of distribution
PU
02/28ATLANTIC GRUPA DD : A Year of Records in Atlantic Grupa
PU
2018ATLANTIC GRUPA DD : Strong profitability growth and expected sales growth
PU
More news
Financials (HRK)
Sales 2019 5 378 M
EBIT 2019 453 M
Net income 2019 324 M
Debt 2019 710 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 4 034 M
Chart ATLANTIC GRUPA DD
Duration : Period :
ATLANTIC GRUPA dd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 225,00  HRK
Last Close Price 1 210,00  HRK
Spread / Highest target 4,55%
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emil Tedeschi President & Chief Executive Officer
Zdenko Adrovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mladen Veber Senior Group Vice President-Business Operations
Zoran Stankovic Group Vice President-Finance & IT
Lada Tedeschi Fiorio Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIC GRUPA DD606
NESTLÉ S.A.35.04%321 093
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.30%78 684
DANONE30.94%57 880
GENERAL MILLS41.76%33 313
THE HERSHEY COMPANY47.20%33 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group